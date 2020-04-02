Danger on the rooftops: As the weather warms, watch out for falling snow and ice from on high

News-Miner opinion: The weather is warming, and most of us are probably happy about that. But there’s a sometimes-overlooked danger at this time of year: snow and ice falling from rooftops.
You wouldn’t think there’s much risk of injury, or even death, from such a thing.
But there is.
Some headlines from around the world make the point:
“Two people have been injured in Turkey after huge chunks of ice and snow fell from the roof of a mosque hitting passers-by” — The Independent, London (2016)
“Add Falling Ice From Glass Towers to a New Yorker’s List of Worries” — The New York Times (2019)
“Woman Killed By Snow Falling Off Roof” — Caledonian Record, New Hampshire (March 2020)
How does that happen, you might wonder after reading the last of those three headlines. Here’s how, from the Record’s story:
“Linda Freedman Scharrenberg and her husband of nearly 50 years, Walter, had just finished enjoying a cocktail on their deck on Mountain View Road when Linda was fatally struck in the back of her head by a heavy piece of ice that suddenly slid off their roof.”
The tendency might be to call these incidents “freak accidents” and to therefore pay them no attention. “It won’t happen here or to me.”
Don’t believe it.
Why now? Because quite a bit of snow has piled up on rooftops lately.
The Fairbanks office of the National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday morning that March 2020 was the seventh-snowiest on record for Fairbanks, with a total of 27.5 inches. Normal for the month is a paltry 4.9 inches. And we’re well ahead for the season total: The season to date total is 76.7 inches; normal through the last day of March is 61.2 inches.
Snow depth as of midweek this week in the central Fairbanks area is 26 inches to 30 inches or so at the various Weather Service measuring stations, but there’s more than that on some rooftops. That’s where the danger sits, waiting.
As the weather warms around the Fairbanks region, snow is going to begin sloughing off of rooftops. The extensive ice dams that build up and extend out on roofs of a certain construction type are going to begin to weaken and crack — and fall off.
Anyone underneath at the time is at risk. Children, especially the very young, who happen to be nearby can be buried. It happened here, in North Pole, just a few years ago and cost a child her life.
Embrace and enjoy the return of rising temperatures. But do so with a bit of caution around the house and workplace. Look up.