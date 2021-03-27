You have permission to edit this article.
News-Miner Opinion

Creating a Fairbanks Veterans Court: Program is another resource to help local veterans

News-Miner opinion: There is a push in some quarters to establish a Veterans Court in Fairbanks to allow men and women who have served in this nation’s military, and who are charged with a crime, a chance to rehabilitate themselves.

The first such court in the nation was established in Anchorage in 2004. In January 2008, the Buffalo Veterans’ Treatment Court became the first to offer a veterans-only court docket. There now are more than 450 such courts across the United States offering veterans a second chance.

The idea behind the courts is to involve prosecution, defense and support services to address criminal matters while offering rehabilitative services to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse problems or mental health issues or brain injury to prevent recidivism.

The courts operate in cooperation with the Department of Veterans Affairs and a host of other government agencies and afford veterans accused of a crime a chance to participate in a months-long program of therapy, treatment and mentoring. At their core, the courts offer treatment as an alternative to unnecessary incarceration.

The Anchorage court, one of the Alaska Court System’s therapeutic courts, reportedly has a high success rate, with the court system reporting 84% of those going through the program have remained crime-free and out of prison.

Not just anybody can go through the program, though. The prosecutor in a veteran’s case, Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Court judge must all agree the criminal case and a defendant qualify to participate.

An eligible veteran enters the program via a plea agreement. He or she must plead guilty or no contest to at least one charge and agree to a regular court sentence if he or she fails to complete a VA case plan. Successful completion of the program wins a lesser sentence.

With something like 77,000 military veterans residing in Alaska, along thousands more on active duty at Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Air Station Kodiak, such a court to help veterans who commit crimes while suffering from drug or alcohol addiction, PTSD or mental health issues because of their service to this nation, only makes good sense.

It allows veterans to take advantage of services needed to turn their lives around while at the same time saving money for Alaska by holding down prison population numbers and repeat offenders.

From where we sit, that is a win-win.

