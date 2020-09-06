COVID and responsibility: Don’t be like the student athletes who disregarded health guidelines — and paid for it

News-Miner opinion: Fighting the COVID-19 outbreak isn’t just the task of government; it’s also the task of each of us. Personal responsibility is a big part of this.
No one likes the virus. It has upended life for lots of people. One of the big challenges, though, is that some people are choosing to not let the pandemic affect their lives. And it is that decision that potentially affects others and hampers what should be a thoroughly collective response to the outbreak.
Let’s bring the subject right home to Alaska and, locally, to the Fairbanks region.
The state’s case count has been on the upswing again after taking a dip following a sharp increase in August. Friday’s daily update from state Department of Health and Social Services reported 121 additional cases among residents and eight among nonresidents, all within the 24 hours of Thursday.
Of those new cases, 21 of the resident cases were of people who claim the Fairbanks North Star Borough as their home.
Our borough has seen a noticeable increase lately: 21 cases Wednesday, 22 Tuesday, with only four on Monday and five on Sunday. That was only a brief dip, however. The five previous days totaled 70 cases. The trend line for the borough looks upward.
That’s not where we want to be.
The trend line looks a bit better for the state as a whole, though. But that could easily change if the high statewide numbers of Thursday and Friday are followed by similarly high numbers in the coming days. The presence of the long weekend for the Labor Day holiday could exacerbate our virus situation if Alaskans don’t act responsibly when having any holiday gatherings.
And that brings us back to personal responsibility.
We should all take a lesson from what is believed to be the outcome of a social event — let’s just call it what it probably was, a party — at the home of a University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey player on Aug. 22. Several people tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in the few days following that party. That outcome landed the hockey team and a few other student athletes in quarantine and facing possible punishment if they are found to have violated university policies.
UAF Vice Chancellor Keith Champagne, who is in charge of student affairs and athletics, was restrained yet clear in a response to a question about the behavior of the student athletes.
“I would say it was poor judgment.”
Judgment is what this is all about — for everyone.
Use good judgment. Adhere to the state’s guidelines. Use common sense. The virus is real. It won’t just fade away while we all live a normal life.