Coronavirus and the capitol: Governor’s positive case is a reminder to stay pandemic aware

News-Miner opinion: The news that Gov. Mike Dunleavy and a state lawmaker have tested positive for COVID-19 only hammers home the message that while Alaska is making real progress in curbing the virus, it remains a real and deadly threat.
Dunleavy reportedly is suffering mild symptoms and is recovering in Wasilla. The governor, who has not been vaccinated, tested negative for the virus Feb. 21 after being told he had been in close contact with someone who tested positive. He self-quarantined but began feeling mild symptoms Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, he tested positive.
The infected House lawmaker, Rep. Mike Cronk, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening. The Tok Republican is quarantining at his Juneau residence with mild symptoms.
Committee meetings and other business in the House were halted for safety. Work continued in the Senate.
Because COVID-19 numbers in the state have been dropping, health officials fear complacency could cause them to spike again. To date, at least 57,750 people in Alaska have been infected. More than 275 have died. While most of the cases have been in Anchorage, more than 6,100 have been reported in Fairbanks.
Some Alaskans vehemently oppose how the state is handling the pandemic. Among those with that view is state Sen. Lora Reinbold, a vocal and ardent anti-masker who at one point even counseled people to sneak past the state’s mandatory COVID-19 testing points in airports. The Eagle River Republican claims government is using the pandemic to expand its control, that Dunleavy’s mandates are “socialist”, and, that he is muffing the state’s response.
Reinbold used her post as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee to grill administration officials. She even questioned whether the state’s assertions that nobody had died of the vaccine were true.
Her various pronouncements sparked a fiery letter from a furious Dunleavy, who accused Reinbold of deceiving Alaskans.
“Time and again, when provided the information unequivocally illustrating the blatant inaccuracies in your public statements about the State of Alaska’s responses, you persisted in continuing to betray the public trust with those statements,” the governor wrote. “You deceived the people of Alaska about their government’s response to the largest public health crisis in a century. In doing so, you violated the obligation you have, as a member of the Legislature, to promoting and protecting public health.”
While that fight smolders, and despite Dunleavy’s infection, the reality is that the state’s approach seems to be working. The number of cases is down from a month or two ago and Alaskans are being vaccinated against the virus.
Despite the skeptics, all Alaskans, even those already vaccinated, should continue the basic safety steps that help deter infection: washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks. Alaskans also should be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Ignore the politics. If something is working, why not play the winning hand. Stay safe.