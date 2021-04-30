Collaboration pays off on a cultural topic: Two sides talked to each other ... and no one got mad

News-Miner opinion: In a time when controversy and strife seem to be watchwords, it is refreshing, even gratifying, to see what collaboration and cooperation can achieve.
A case in point: Wasilla High School students’ selection of a new logo that more accurately portrays the Dena’ina Athabascan Indigenous people whose tribal lands encompass the Wasilla area, northeast of Anchorage. The new school logo depicts Chief Wasilla, the Athabascan leader who was born in the mid-1800’s and lived until 1907.
The high school’s former Warrior mascot logo sported an image of what appeared to be a Sioux, complete with what appears to be a Sioux headdress. The new logo depicts Chief Wasilla, complete with a traditional Athabascan headdress of eagle feathers, a necklace of shells and a fur coat.
As controversy raged nationwide last year over sports teams’ use of Native American images as team logos or mascots, a former Wasilla High student in July started a petition aimed at changing the school logo. The drive won support from Grammy Award-winning recording artist Portugal. The Man and garnered hundreds of signatures.
School officials began meeting with the Knik Tribal Council. Wasilla High School Principal Jason Marvel said the goal was to adopt a logo better representing the area and the Indigenous Dena’ina Athabascan people.
An eight-member student committee met with the Knik Tribal Council, and, earlier this month the panel picked one of seven images as the new logo, and 83% of the school’s students approved the updated image.
With input from the Knik Tribal Council, the school will retain its Warrior team name and have a revamped logo honoring Chief Wasilla, its namesake. Winners all around.
All of it accomplished, we happily note, with a minimum of angst, shouting and divisiveness. It is refreshing, even gratifying, to see what collaboration and cooperation can achieve.
Perhaps our lawmakers in Juneau could take note.