You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
News-Miner Opinion

Collaboration pays off on a cultural topic: Two sides talked to each other ... and no one got mad

News-Miner opinion: In a time when controversy and strife seem to be watchwords, it is refreshing, even gratifying, to see what collaboration and cooperation can achieve.

A case in point: Wasilla High School students’ selection of a new logo that more accurately portrays the Dena’ina Athabascan Indigenous people whose tribal lands encompass the Wasilla area, northeast of Anchorage. The new school logo depicts Chief Wasilla, the Athabascan leader who was born in the mid-1800’s and lived until 1907.

The high school’s former Warrior mascot logo sported an image of what appeared to be a Sioux, complete with what appears to be a Sioux headdress. The new logo depicts Chief Wasilla, complete with a traditional Athabascan headdress of eagle feathers, a necklace of shells and a fur coat.

As controversy raged nationwide last year over sports teams’ use of Native American images as team logos or mascots, a former Wasilla High student in July started a petition aimed at changing the school logo. The drive won support from Grammy Award-winning recording artist Portugal. The Man and garnered hundreds of signatures.

School officials began meeting with the Knik Tribal Council. Wasilla High School Principal Jason Marvel said the goal was to adopt a logo better representing the area and the Indigenous Dena’ina Athabascan people.

An eight-member student committee met with the Knik Tribal Council, and, earlier this month the panel picked one of seven images as the new logo, and 83% of the school’s students approved the updated image.

With input from the Knik Tribal Council, the school will retain its Warrior team name and have a revamped logo honoring Chief Wasilla, its namesake. Winners all around.

All of it accomplished, we happily note, with a minimum of angst, shouting and divisiveness. It is refreshing, even gratifying, to see what collaboration and cooperation can achieve.

Perhaps our lawmakers in Juneau could take note.

Locations

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.