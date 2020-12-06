Choosing a Fairbanks police chief: Mayor needs to guard against a politicized hiring process

News-Miner opinion: In the city of Fairbanks, it is the mayor who selects a police chief. The selection then goes to the Fairbanks City Council for confirmation.
There’s nothing in the code that says how the mayor is to go about selecting a police chief, however, so a mayor can do whatever he or she wants to do in arriving at the choice.
Fairbanks has been chief-less since late August when Chief Nancy Reeder, who had previously worked in the Anchorage Police Department, suddenly resigned after only 15 months on the job. At the time, a city spokeswoman said the process of finding a new chief could take three to six months.
Mayor Jim Matherly chose Chief Reeder in mid-April 2019, about five weeks after Chief Eric Jewkes announced he would retire at the end of April that same year.
The mayor’s approach in finding a chief now is taking noticeably longer; the application period isn’t opening until Dec. 14. While that is not necessarily a problem, the mayor needs to be careful to not let the national anti-police movement influence him too heavily.
Some of that influence is already apparent, however.
What the mayor has done, in response to suggestions of community members and the City Council, is to create a nine-person hiring committee. The makeup of this panel differs from that of the committee assembled for the previous vacancy.
The new committee is to include members from the Homeless and Housing Coalition, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Fairbanks Diversity Council, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Alaska State Troopers, the District Attorney’s Office, the Interior Alaska Center for Non-violent Living, an Alaska Native leader and someone from behavioral health.
The previous panel, according to an April 9, 2019, city news release, consisted of city of Fairbanks department Heads, law enforcement, military and community leaders. That committee made quick work of the process, interviewing five candidates and recommending three to advance to a public forum to answer questions provided by the Fairbanks Diversity Council and the city administration. The hiring committee then met again and forwarded a name to the mayor.
A similar process is in place for the current vacancy. Again, though, the difference now is the makeup of the hiring committee and the presence of a widespread police reform environment around the nation.
The problem with hiring committees that include a broad array of interests, perhaps with goals that conflict with one another, is that reaching consensus on a recommendation might not be the best outcome. The result can be the recommending of candidates who offer a little something for everyone but perhaps not enough of what might actually be needed.
Mayor Matherly needs to be on guard about this.
Separately, the City Council needs to have increased involvement in the selection of a police chief.
Councilman Jerry Cleworth earlier this year, following the departure of Chief Reeder, said the council in the past has not been made aware of details about the candidate interviews nor even received information about their backgrounds. He called the council confirmation of the mayor’s selection “a protocol of rubber stamping” in a Daily News-Miner interview.
That should change.
The position of police chief is one of the most important positions in our city. The chief sets the tone for the Police Department — for the protection not only of the community but also for the department’s officers.
What we can’t have happen is for the hiring of the next Fairbanks police chief to become politicized. Mayor Matherly has a tricky path to navigate in making one of his most important hirings.