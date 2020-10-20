Bring on the letters: Daily News-Miner readers are having their say about all things political

News-Miner opinion: Election season, especially in a presidential year, is when newspaper opinion pages across our nation can be counted on to explode with the thoughts of readers.
It’s no different here at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
It started this year back in July in the run-up to the August statewide primary election. And then it continued as the October local election approached, and it’s accelerated since then for the November general election, which is just two weeks away (although early voting is already underway).
Our opinion pages, in print and online at newsminer.com, have been filled of late with loads of letters about candidates for Legislature, Congress and president, about two statewide ballot measures, and, now, about the usually routine judicial retention vote.
It is you, our readers, who make the opinion pages so vibrant and thoughtful, and we appreciate the time, effort and passion that you put into the letters and columns you send us. For us, this platform is one of the most important services we provide at election time — and, really, throughout the year as issues of local, state and national significance arise.
We appreciate all the items sent to us, including the light ones that bring a smile to us and, we are certain, to others in what has been a tumultuous year so far.
We know, of course, that more election letters will be on the way. So here are a few things to know, especially for those who are thinking of writing their first letter to us.
A letter to the editor can be up to 350 words in length and must include the writer’s name, community of residence and a telephone number. The phone number is not for publication. The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer. Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks.
The deadline for submitting a letter to the editor about the Nov. 3 general election is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Election letters will be published through Sunday, Nov. 1.
Letters can be emailed to letters@newsminer.com, mailed to P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks, AK, 99707, or dropped off at our office, located at 200 N. Cushman St. If you have a question about our opinion pages, you can call Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585.
The opinion pages act as our community’s town square, a place where everyone has a chance to get up and speak, and we take great pride in being able to provide that avenue.
So, with the guidelines in hand, let’s have your thoughts about the election ahead — or about anything that’s on your mind.