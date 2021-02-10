Bond proposal could be a boost for Alaska: Legislature should give thoughtful consideration to governor’s plan

News-Miner opinion: With Alaska’s economy in the doldrums, Gov. Mike Dunleavy is asking lawmakers to take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates and approve the sale of $356 million in general obligation bonds to pay for construction projects across the state and create jobs.
The proposal to sell general obligation bonds, Senate Bill 74, is the first in nearly 10 years and would require legislative and voter approval. The administration says it is regionally balanced and aimed at improving transportation, education, recreation and communications systems across the state — and jumpstarting the economy.
“This statewide bond package is essential to stabilizing our economy and putting Alaskans back to work following the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic,” Dunleavy said in a release announcing the measure. “Not only will this proposal create jobs, it will improve critical infrastructure for all Alaskans. I look forward to working with the Legislature to take this to a vote of the people following the 2021 legislative session.”
Dunleavy’s borrowing proposal totals $356.4 million and would leverage a federal match of slightly more than $1 billion. It would cost the state about $23 million a year, the state Department of Revenue estimates.
Issuance of general obligation bonds is nothing new in Alaska. As of September, the state had issued them 66 times since statehood for a total of about $3 billion. As of June 30, the state had $624.9 million in general obligation bonds outstanding.
Bond sales success depends in large part on interest rates and credit ratings. With interest rates generally lower than 2.25%, and with the state’s December 2020 credit ratings — S&P Global Ratings, AA-; Fitch Ratings, A+; and, Moody’s Investors Service, Aa3 — this may be a good time to offer bonds.
SB 74 includes $18.9 million for the Fairbanks Youth Facility, $2.4 million for the Fairbanks Pioneer Home, $13.2 million for a Fairbanks-to-Seward multiuser trail, and $30 million for University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of Alaska Anchorage projects. All that is good news for Fairbanks.
What the Legislature will do with Dunleavy’s proposal is uncertain. Lawmakers surely will want to scrutinize how the money is divided among sections of the state. Sen. Jesse Kiehl already has problems. The Juneau Democrat tweeted, “each Senate district in the #akleg has around 5% of Alaska’s people” while Dunleavy “proposed 0.57% of the infrastructure bond in my district … “
For now, the House remains unorganized and unable to work. Dunleavy’s measure in the Senate has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee.
We generally support any effort to fire up the state’s stalled economy and stimulate job growth, but what we see now and what the proposal may look like after the Legislature has its say could be two very different things. Some ranking lawmakers fear the proposed bond structure could be turned into a Christmas tree, with something for everyone.
For the time being, we like Dunleavy’s proposal and will wait for a final product, and if the Legislature can produce and approve a sensible bond package that will spur construction and job creation, count us in.