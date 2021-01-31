Biden’s ANWR assault should worry Alaskans: Closing off mineral riches is short-sighted and against national interest

News-Miner opinion: With his oath of office still echoing in Washington, D.C., newly elected President Joe Biden temporarily barred oil and gas exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska as one of the very first acts of his presidency.
Citing “alleged legal deficiencies,” Biden’s moratorium puts off-limits the 19 million-acre refuge’s coastal plain, designated the “1002 Area,” after the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act of 1980 section that sets it aside for oil and gas exploration — with congressional approval.
The moratorium signals the Biden administration’s likely approach to resource development in Alaska and elsewhere, and indicates an outright capitulation to the environmental lobby. But Biden went even further, shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline, and Wednesday he moved to suspend new oil and gas leasing on federal lands.
“The early actions of the administration are unilaterally shutting down and restricting the ability of American oil and gas producers to run their operations,” Anne Bradbury, chief executive of the American Exploration and Production Council, told the Wall Street Journal. “The scope and the lack of consultation with industry stakeholders has been alarming.”
Biden’s ANWR moratorium comes on the heels of the first lease sale for refuge tracts earlier this month, a long-awaited sale that drew less interest than expected. The 10-year federal leases, sold as required by Congress in 2017, cover about 440,000 acres on nine tracts in ANWR’s 1.5 million-acre coastal plain.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the wind-blown tundra of the coastal plain hides a treasure trove, possibly as much as 16 billion barrels of oil and, long-term, could be an economic mainstay for our struggling state, providing much-needed revenue and jobs.
After decades of effort by Alaskans to open ANWR, there was a spark of hope in the late 1980s. The U.S. Department of Interior recommended 1002 Area development in 1987; Congress approved it in 1995; and, then-President Bill Clinton killed the effort that same year. Since then, nothing until the long-awaited Trump lease sales.
None of this should be a surprise. A Biden climate and environment plan released in July promised “permanently protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and other areas impacted by President Trump’s attack on federal lands and waters.”
The question is whether that misguided policy will extend to other projects in Alaska. After all, the federal government owns 61.2% of the land in the state. Will the policy apply to Alaska’s operating mines? Will resource development in Alaska’s Interior be stymied at every turn under a Biden administration wielding a regulatory club? What will be allowed? In a state that depends so heavily on its natural resources, a state with real problems in diversifying its economy beyond oil because of transportation and infrastructure costs, the act of throttling resource development could have devastating and long-term effects.
Unsurprisingly, Alaska’s congressional delegation is unhappy with Biden’s ANWR action or future prospects. And, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared, “Make no mistake about it, President Biden appears to be making good on his promise to turn Alaska into a large national park.”
Biden’s closing off Alaska’s storehouse of mineral riches to resource development at the whim of anti-development interests is, at best, short-sighted and flies in the face of the national interest.
Worse, it reduces Alaska to a second-class state, a colony unable to chart its own course as it was in pre-statehood days. That is something no Alaskan wants.