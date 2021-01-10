ANWR and NPRA: Good moves for Alaska by state agency and Trump administration

News-Miner opinion: Alaska had a mixed bag of oil news recently in two big areas — the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
There’s no avoiding the fact that Wednesday’s historic sale of leases in the coastal plain of the Arctic refuge didn’t produce anything close to strong interest from the oil industry. The federal government offered 22 leases totaling about 1.1 million acres for sale and attracted buyers for only half of them.
There were just three buyers, and one of them was an agency of the state of Alaska government — the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. The agency was also the dominant buyer, paying $12 million to acquire nine of the leases. The other two winning bids totaled $2.4 million and came from two small companies.
Notably absent: the major oil companies.
Disappointing? Yes. A surprise? No.
The year 2020 presented difficulties, as Kara Moriarty, the CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association noted in comments after the lease sale. “Today’s sale reflects the brutal economic realities the oil and gas industry continues to face after the unprecedented events of 2020, coupled with ongoing regulatory uncertainty.”
Did decisions by several major banks to not finance Arctic oil development affect the bidding? Perhaps. We just don’t know from out here.
Opponents of opening the sliver of the refuge to oil development are gleeful, of course, at the outcome of what proponents had long hoped would be the crowning moment in a 40-year effort to tap into the region’s oil.
But opponents shouldn’t get too happy. The world needs oil and will continue to need it for decades, even as the oil companies themselves get more involved in the pursuit of sources of renewable energy. The oil beneath the Arctic landscape isn’t going away.
As to the involvement of a state agency in the bidding, it is good that the AIDEA board chose to bid. It did so knowing that oil industry interest might be lacking at the moment; having some leases in hand allows the agency to partner with a company later to develop them. That’s some smart long-range thinking, especially since there’s a risk that the administration of soon-to-be President Joe Biden, who has opposed development in the refuge, will withdraw the leases that went unsold.
About 150 miles to the west of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and, like ANWR, covering a large part of the North Slope lies the subject of the other big news: The administration of President Donald Trump has expanded the acreage available for lease in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed the new activity plan for the 23 million-acre reserve on Dec. 31, more than doubling the acreage available for lease to 18.6 million acres, up from 7 million acres.
The expansion is a tremendously positive step, even if the economic environment might not be enticing at the moment. Let’s hope the decision survives the Biden administration and environmental groups. And it could, because the area was set aside for its potential petroleum value by President Warren G. Harding in 1923 and ConocoPhillips is already operating in the reserve.
The demand for oil isn’t going to vanish anytime soon, if ever. And if we have to have it, we should get as much as we can from our domestic sources.
Alaska is rich in oil. The nation will need more of it. That time will come.