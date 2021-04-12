A united front through the Northwest Passage: Icebreaker Healy's summer voyage is key to our Arctic presence

News-Miner opinion: With Russia flexing its muscles and militarizing the Arctic at a dizzying pace to secure its northern coast and exert influence over a key shipping route form Asia to Europe, the U.S. and Canada will join later this year for a symbolic, “historic Arctic patrol.”
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy is slated to navigate the Northwest Passage this summer to underscore the close alliance between the two neighbors when it comes to security, shipping routes, natural resources and environmental protection in the region.
The voyage comes at an opportune time. The U.S., lagging behind Russia and China’s determined drive for strategic control of the Arctic and its treasure trove of resources, needs to emphasize to those two nations a united front and strength among allies.
“The Arctic continues to be a region of growing geo-strategic importance where the maxim ‘presence equals influence’ rings true,” Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, said in a speech last month.
Russia’s aggressive Arctic expansion has been startling. That nation boasts the world’s largest icebreaker fleet of more than 50, with a dozen planned. China, which declares itself a “near-Arctic state,” is no slouch. It has two icebreakers and is contracting for a nuclear-powered icebreaker. Of this country’s pair of icebreakers, only the Healy regularly works the Arctic, providing rescue, security and research capabilities. The other icebreaker, the Polar Star, usually plies Antarctic waters.
The good news is that Congress authorized six more polar icebreakers in the Elijah E. Cummings Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2020. Canada has seven icebreakers, Finland,10, Sweden, seven, and Denmark has four.
While the United States and Canada are close allies, they long have disagreed about claims to the Northwest Passage — the U.S. asserts the passage is an international strait; Canada claims it as internal Canadian territorial waters — a 1988 agree-to-disagree treaty between the two nations quieted the dispute.
With all the interests hungrily eying the Arctic, it is a good thing the two nations found a middle ground, with the U.S. agreeing that Canada would consent for American vessels to sail through waters that Canada claims. Canada agreed it would allow for all such requests by the U.S.
The region’s increasing geopolitical importance is underscored by the Russian Navy last summer conducting its largest war games exercise since the Cold War near Alaska, even impeding Alaska fishing vessels. Russia also has reopened more than 50 previously closed Soviet military facilities in the Arctic and positioned early warning radar and missile systems near Alaska, CNN reports.
China is building a fifth Antarctic research station and conducting six expeditions to the Arctic. In recent years China has achieved permanent observer status on the multinational Arctic Council and announced “Polar Silk Road” economic ambitions.
With all that going on, the United States appears to be playing catchup in a race for the Arctic that it must not lose.
The upcoming U.S.-Canadian voyage serves notice the United States is not sitting on the sidelines.
It is a good step, but adding security and more U.S. icebreakers to protect U.S. interests would be even better.