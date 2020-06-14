A new outlook on taxpayer funds?: These difficult times might instill a greater local fiscal conservatism

News-Miner opinion: Comments by a couple of Fairbanks school board members earlier this month about the school district’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year shocked some people.
The school board members were — gasp! — concerned about the amount of money that was to be spent.
Good for them. We need to hear more of that kind of talk.
Board member Jennifer Luke, one of four board members in the majority who voted against the budget, had this to say: “I am a very cautious personal finance person in my own life, and I will be very honest: This budget terrifies me a little bit, considering the future as we look forward to the loss of oil revenue, tourism revenue and an uncertainty within our state.”
Board member Matthew Sampson weighed in also: “I find it difficult to support a budget that we never once, in my recollection, went back and made a single cut.”
Ms. Luke, Mr. Sampson and board members Wendy Dominique and Sean Rice voted against the budget on June 1, sending the matter to a special meeting a week later. At that special meeting, the board ultimately voted 6-1 to approve the budget after making a single reduction of $155,000 to a proposed fiscal 2021 budget of $243.5 million, which itself was about $3.7 million less than the current year’s approved budget. The new budget includes a local contribution, from property tax payers, of $48.5 million, down $1.5 million from the current year.
The June 1 opposition to the district administration’s budget proposal came a bit late in the process, however. The budget was presented to the school board in February.
Better late than never, though. Perhaps it’s an awakening for how the school board will approach subsequent budgets.
These are challenging times for businesses and individuals. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the economy, reducing the revenue of some businesses and putting many people out of work.
Our local elected officials should always be concerned about the amount of public money they are spending, but that’s more important now than ever. The public money doesn’t materialize through magic. It comes from you. And that’s especially the case with local government.
Borough Assembly members seemed acutely aware of that when they approved the $170 million borough budget for the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1, without raising the tax rate. Assembly members expressed real concern during the budget review process.
Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams, chair of the assembly Finance Committee, said in April that the budget needs “to take into account the economic challenges we are now facing.”
She was absolutely right about that.
The assembly eventually cut about $6 million from the budget proposed by Mayor Bryce Ward, who had proposed a tax increase of $55 on every $100,000 of property value.
The current economic situation has perhaps made some local officials more aware of the source of the money they spend and the need to be even more careful with it.
They and anyone who is elected after them need to adhere to a conservative spending philosophy when we return to rosier times.