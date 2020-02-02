A messy subject indeed: Transfer site conditions to get some airing in front of Borough Assembly

News-Miner opinion: Waste transfer sites have got to be at or near the top of the list of subjects that can get residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough worked up.
Mayors and assembly members have likely heard it all over the years.
Prohibit people from climbing inside a dumpster to retrieve someone else’s cast-off item? Get an earful.
Close transfer sites a few days a week to save money? Get an earful.
Propose eliminating some transfer sites to save money? Get an earful.
Elected officials also hear a lot about the conditions, including safety, at some of the transfer sites.
The subject of transfer sites is once again coming to the Borough Assembly. The administration of Mayor Bryce Ward will make a presentation to the assembly about transfer site conditions and security Thursday evening.
The sites are important to the borough, which has a significant portion of its population scattered beyond the population centers of the two cities. The borough has been operating 15 transfer sites, ranging from just beyond Harding Lake to the southeast, Two Rivers to the east, Fox to the north and Ester to the west. As of Friday, however, that number dropped to 13 with the closing of the Dale Road and 30 Mile Richardson Highway sites as a cost-cutting measure.
Transfer sites are vital because they save the borough’s noncity residents from having to take their trash to the borough landfill, at the far end of South Fairbanks. You can bet that if residents had to make the long trek to the dump that some would instead be hauling their garbage into the woods.
And we do seem to produce a lot everyday garbage. The fiscal 2019 end-of-year report of the borough’s Solid Waste Division notes that the national average of waste produced by each person daily is 4.6 pounds but that borough residents tossed out quite a bit more — 5.93 pounds of trash per person per day.
As important as the transfer sites are, however, they are prone to abuse.
For starters, the sites aren’t supposed to be used by residents of the city of Fairbanks. Those residents have their own garbage service for which they pay. They don’t help pay directly for the borough’s transfer sites, which are funded through a nonareawide property tax. What that means is that only people who own property in the borough but outside the city of Fairbanks pay directly for the cost of operating the sites.
As to the appearance of the transfer sites, they aren’t expected to be places of sanitary heavenliness. But some people do abuse the service by, for example, dropping off junked vehicles. These people know they aren’t supposed to be doing that because they strip any identifying information from the vehicles. It takes a little bit of effort, but junked vehicles and other bulky waste — defined as also including furniture, appliances, large auto parts, tires, trees and branches, stumps and flotsam — should be taken to the landfill. People also drop off dead animals, a violation of the rules.
Sometimes the waste that is permissible to be dropped at a transfer site doesn’t even seem to make it into the dumpsters. Leaving waste outside the dumpster is a violation of borough code. It makes a garbage site look, well, trashy.
Some of the sites have been the scenes of crimes.
Expect these issues and perhaps more to come up at Thursday’s presentation to the Borough Assembly.
And, depending on what happens after that, the mayor’s team and assembly members might get an earful.