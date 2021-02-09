A House divided will not work for Alaska: Legislature must work together as declaration expiration looms

News-Miner opinion: Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest 30-day public health disaster emergency declaration extension expires Sunday and it will be up to the Legislature to extend its provisions — or not — but the House still has not hammered out a leadership structure since gaveling in Jan. 19.
Until it is organized, the 40 members of the House can do nothing. Undeterred, Dunleavy has introduced Senate Bill 56, which would extend his declaration until Sept. 30, but it has run into headwinds in the Senate among those who are wary of some of its language.
Among a host of other things, the declaration authorizes state involvement in everything from mandatory airport COVID-19 traveler testing, to online ticket sales, to seafood industry regulations, shelters and hospital capacity. It also allows deployment of National Guard troops for vaccine distribution. It does not, as some suggest, require masks or close schools and businesses anywhere in the state.
An extension until the end of September 2021 would allow the state to retain the tools and resources it needs to help Alaskans, Dunleavy said of SB 56.
Health officials and hospitals are urging Dunleavy to extend the declaration, but the Dunleavy administration counters that state law requires any extension must be approved by the Legislature.
Which brings us to the House standoff that has 20 Republicans on one side and 15 Democrats, one Republican and four independents on the other doing nothing. Neither side is willing to surrender power to the other. At stake is political positioning, committee chairmanships and membership. The representatives, 11 of them newly elected, did manage to choose a speaker pro-tem, Rep. Josiah Patkotak, a freshman independent from Utqiagvik, to get the ball rolling, a necessary first step toward organizing.
None of this, sadly, is new. It took the House 30 days to organize and get to work two years ago. That was unacceptable then. It is even more unacceptable today in the midst of a pandemic.
What is clear from all this is members of the House — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike — are not doing what voters sent them to Juneau to do. While they are drawing a paycheck and per diem while they fight over who will be driving the bus, the pandemic remains a constant and deadly reality. State business is stalled. Major fiscal issues such as taxes, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend and the state’s chronic budget deficits are going unresolved.
It should be noted there have been nearly 55,000 cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, with nearly 270 deaths. Tomorrow there will be more. This is no time for crass political partisanship.
Alaskans are growing weary of the games. Time to get to work.