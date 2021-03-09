49th Iditarod is a much different race: A shorter route, pandemic protections and Aliy Zirkle’s last ride

News-Miner opinion: It is with excitement and perhaps a tinge of sorrow that we welcome the long-anticipated 49th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Forty-six teams churned out of Deshka Landing, near Willow, north of Anchorage, on Sunday, on the first legs of this year’s abbreviated 850-mile Last Great Race, which is far different than previous contests. This year, the teams will not finish on Nome’s Front Street, but rather, they will loop back to Willow after reaching Flat, a ghost town once the largest mining camp in the lditarod mining district.
This year’s teams will cross the Alaska Range twice on what the Iditarod Trail Committee is calling the “Gold Loop Trail.” They will race through fewer communities, and tried-and-true strategies used in earlier thousand-mile runs to Nome will be of little use. There is no long run up the storm-tossed Bering Sea coast or interminable, lonely frozen river trail miles. It will be different this year for the mushers and teams.
Add to all that, the comprehensive COVID-19 testing and precautions, reduced interaction between mushers and trail community members, along with cancellation of several traditional pre-race events because of the pandemic, and we are looking at a much different race than anybody is used to.
Given the magnitude of the changes, the Trail Committee is to be commended for even getting this year’s race up and running despite its myriad challenges. It was nothing short of a Herculean effort.
The race’s only drawback is Alaska mushing icon Aliy Zirkle’s announcement this will be her final race before she retires from racing.
Zirkle has competed in every Iditarod since 2001. She placed second three times in a row and won a record six humanitarian awards. In 2000, she became the first woman to win the 1,000-mile Yukon Quest.
A New Hampshire native, Zirkle lives in Two Rivers, outside Fairbanks, with her husband, Allen Moore, a three-time Yukon Quest winner. She is a hometown favorite in Fairbanks and embodies the best qualities of the mushing community.
We will always look forward to the next Iditarod, and we — along with much of Alaska — will miss her.