Your University of Alaska Fairbanks at work

During the last week of September, the University of Alaska Fairbanks welcomed a team of evaluators from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The virtual visit was one of a series of steps in UAF’s seven-year accreditation review cycle. UAF has proudly been accredited since 1934. The NWCCU, which functions on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education, serves our region. Being accredited is required to receive federal funds, and since that includes, but is not limited to, student financial aid, research grants, and federal aid (such as CARES Act relief), accreditation is essential to our operation.
Accreditation is a rigorous process that measures UAF against a series of criteria that are grouped according to two general standards. They are 1) student success and institutional mission and effectiveness; and 2) governance, resources, and capacity. These can be translated as “Does the university effectively meet its mission and ensure student success?” and “Does the university have an organizational structure and resources that allow it to continue meeting its mission?”
The three-day virtual event consisted of evaluations, campus interviews, and forums held for students, staff and faculty. At the end of their visit, the chair of the evaluation team read some commendations and recommendations to a highly attended Zoom forum.
The visiting team commended the university for our research, community engagement, COVID-19 response, distance learning opportunities and culture of cooperation. These high marks were much appreciated. The team also provided four recommendations that we will look at closely, focus our energy toward, and use to improve the way we operate. The visiting team will submit its report to the NWCCU board, which will convene in January 2021. I will meet with the board then as the last step in this seven-year process.
UAF’s world-class research, quality education, and commitment to the students we serve is what makes UAF a special place in Alaska and the world. I am especially pleased with the recognition for our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Faculty, staff and students across the university are working tirelessly to ensure that we can continue to provide access to education to all those who seek it. For us, access meant having residence halls open where students who don’t have access to the internet or a safe place to study, or who rely on in-person instruction can live and learn at UAF. And while we are not without some COVID-19 cases, the measures put in place have kept the case counts down and allowed our students to continue their education with some students in residence, some classes in person, and a wealth of virtual activity throughout.
Many thanks to the community that has stood by our university in challenging times. There is much good news to celebrate. Even during COVID-19 and amidst the budget cut, students spoke volumes with their feet. Those feet, physically or virtually, walked into UAF this fall. There has been an increase of 3.4% in new undergraduates and 4.1% in new first-year students at the Fairbanks campus, and a jump of more than 21% in new graduate students. Among the schools and colleges, the School of Management’s new undergraduate enrollment increased by nearly 54%. The School of Management means business. The School of Education recorded a jump of 8.8% in overall enrollment and the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences was up by nearly 5%.
While new students increased, overall UAF enrollment declined somewhat (including all locations). It seems paradoxical that the number of new students increased while overall enrollment decreased. That occurs because there were large numbers of students who joined UAF in 2014-2016. Those students are now graduating. That counts as a success and we are thrilled with the numbers we are seeing moving forward. We are on the upswing. The same can be said for UAF’s world-class research. New awards recently announced include ocean studies, environmental change, and health. UAF’s researchers haven’t missed a beat in COVID-19 and that has made a difference, not just to advancing our knowledge, but to supporting our Alaska economy.
Amidst the pandemic, your university remains a vibrant and positive force for the future. Thank you for choosing UAF.
Daniel M. White has served as University of Alaska Fairbanks chancellor since July 2017.