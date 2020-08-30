Yes on Measure 2: Open primaries reflect Alaska’s independence

Primary elections have already come and gone in Alaska. This year, our primaries ran the same as they did everywhere else across the country: voters chose a partisan ballot — typically Republican or Democrat — even if they don’t affiliate with that party. This doesn’t make sense in Alaska, where a majority of our voters are not party affiliated.
It wasn’t always this way.
Alaska used to have a voters-first, nonpartisan, open primary system. This didn’t just happen by default; before Alaska even became a state, voters specifically adopted open primaries through referendum. This was a system we had chosen. For 50 years primary elections were about the voters, not the parties. Every candidate was listed on a single unified ballot, and voters could choose any candidate for office without being restricted by a closed party ballot.
The open primary system was popular and well supported. The Alaska Legislature adopted a bipartisan resolution affirming the open primary system in the early 1990s, after parties moved to end the system. In 1993, the Alaska Supreme Court declared that the open primary system was constitutional when partisans again tried to invalidate it.
In the late 1990s, voters in California elected to adopt a blanket open primary system in their state. Unsurprisingly, the political parties did not like this and sued to reverse the decision. The case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which eventually declared blanket primaries to be unconstitutional.
Alaska responded to this ruling by returning to a closed primary election, but it wasn’t the people who wanted this. And yet we were forced to return to a system that does not work in our state because our citizens aren’t partisans.
Now, our primaries are controlled by the two main parties and you and I — the voters — have to “pick a ballot” on primary day and only choose from among candidates in one party. This system makes elections uncompetitive and discourages voter participation because we cannot be our independent selves choosing the best people for the job, regardless of party.
Fortunately, the Alaskans for Better Elections Initiative is working to reform our voting processes and give voters a true voice. They are promoting a return to open primaries as well as establishing ranked voting for the general election while also increasing transparency in campaign financing.
If you’re a “party animal,” don’t worry. An open primary system won’t take away partisan candidates. Parties can continue to endorse the candidate of their choosing and these nominations will be public and clearly visible on the ballot under the proposed measure. Voters can continue to vote for their party’s candidate while also having more options to choose from.
As Alaskans, we are fiercely independent people, and this shows in our political affiliations as well. A mere 13% of Alaska voters are registered Democrat and 24% Republican. But over 60% of Alaskans, myself included, are registered as independent, third-party, unaffiliated, or undeclared. We need to reform our elections to mirror our values and people. An open primary system does just that.
Currently, the Democratic, Libertarian, and Alaskan Independence parties allow any eligible voter to vote on their combined ballot. The Republican Party limits their ballot to Republican, nonpartisan, and unaffiliated voters.
This year, voters had to choose a side if they wanted to participate in the primary elections, regardless of which candidates they support. Despite our independence streak, our politics are run by powerful partisan groups instead of the people. Career politicians want primaries to remain under their control.
We can change that. As the most independent state in the nation, it’s time to return to our roots. On Nov. 3, vote yes on Ballot Measure 2 to restore open primaries and strengthen our independence from partisan politics.
Ben Kellie is on the steering committee of the campaign supporting passage of Ballot Measure 2. He was born in Fairbanks and attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He now lives in Anchorage.