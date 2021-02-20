With an organized House, it’s time to do right for Alaska

The House has organized. Though technically it elected a speaker before the record 31-day impasse in 2019, it took a while for all the dust to settle.
While this is hardly my preferred outcome, I am a proud member of the minority caucus.
I know this is disappointing to some of my constituents. I had many sincere calls and emails advocating that I again form a bipartisan coalition as was done in 2019 and propel myself into a leadership position within the House.
In 2020, I ran on the same platform that I ran on in 2018: as a Republican. I stood for economic development, regulatory stability, and a sound fiscal policy — priorities I believe unite my neighbors in House District 1 and make Fairbanks the best place in Alaska to call home.
My decision two years ago was based on my sincere belief that what was best for Fairbanks was to join my fellow Interior Republicans into the Majority, where Republicans held a majority of seats on Finance and key leadership positions within the organization.
On that front, I believe we succeeded. We reversed several unrealistic cuts proposed in the FY20 budget while holding the line on maintaining a stable business climate and supporting the governor’s agenda to promote the development of Alaska’s natural resources and a commitment to public safety.
The outcome of the 2020 elections foreclosed the possibility of the same organization forming in the House that came together in 2019. Five Republican members of that original majority organization are no longer in the Legislature. Though a bipartisan majority coalition was a near-guaranteed outcome, it was never guaranteed that members of the Interior delegation would stand split between caucuses.
After two years with the Majority Coalition and the bonds I formed across the aisle, particularly with my fellow Interior representatives, I was hopeful that they would again support placing members from Interior districts in key positions in the House to promote our shared community interests.
My Republican colleagues put my name forward as speaker pro tempore (the temporary presiding officer of the House) in the belief that those relationships might be enough to garner support from my fellow Interior representatives on the other side of the aisle working toward finally organizing. It was disappointing that on two separate occasions, I failed to receive their backing for even this ceremonial role, or that later, they did not support electing as speaker our fellow Fairbanks Rep. Steve Thompson — the longest-serving member of the Interior delegation in the House and my colleague in the 2019-2020 Majority Coalition.
The entire time we worked to organize, my efforts at bipartisanship were met with delays and stall tactics. The implied expectation was that aisle crossing should only move in one direction, the same direction as in 2019.
As it stands now, I am confident that the Interior is well positioned, with Reps. Thompson, Wool and myself on the Finance Committee and other members of the delegation positioned in key committees central to our community’s interests. The Interior delegation, regardless of party and caucus affiliation, has long worked well together to advance the shared goals of the community. However, I firmly believe those goals would have been best served with Rep. Thompson as speaker.
A month into the Biden administration, Alaska is already seeing an assault on its economic viability by external (and sadly internal) forces arrayed against natural resource development. In a state that suffered the greatest revenue declines in the nation following the pandemic, these challenges are not insignificant for Alaskans. Between banks refusing to finance Arctic development in Alaska (though not in other countries), the injunction on the development of the Willow oil project, and the Canadians effectively killing the 2021 cruise season, there are not many bright spots.
I learned long ago when I first came to Alaska in 1972, that the people here must be of a hardy timber to survive for generations in this beautiful but harsh and unforgiving land. There is a survivor instinct in Alaskans that helps us soldier on at 60 below zero, and it will help us again now. The Interior economy, buoyed by our new neighbors supporting the basing of F-35s at Eielson, continues to open up in the wake of the pandemic as more Alaskans get vaccinated and better treatments become available. Countless opportunities remain on the horizon, some more audacious than others, but this is the land where audacious plans become reality.
I remain committed to finding solutions for Alaska and working with anybody who shares those goals.
Bart LeBon represents House District 1 in Fairbanks. He has served in the Alaska Legislature since 2018.