With 1980 act, Congress protected a global treasure in Alaska

Wednesday, Dec. 2, marks the 40th anniversary of President Jimmy Carter’s signing of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, ANILCA. It is an appropriate time to reflect on ANILCA and its significance.
Alaska has 373 million acres, most of which was in federal ownership upon passage of the Statehood Act in 1959. The act authorized Alaska to select 104 million acres out of the federal lands. The Prudhoe Bay oil discovery accelerated state land selections and the passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971. ANCSA included a 44 million-acre land settlement. Conservationists were successful in including section 17(d)(2) into the law. This provision opened the door for the establishment of millions of acres of conservation lands.
With the beginning of the Carter administration, and the emergence of congressional leaders willing to steer a bill through the legislative process, the struggle for Alaska’s conservation lands began in earnest in 1977.
The road to ANILCA was marked by many twists and turns. The pattern that emerged was that the House passed strong legislation while the Senate did not act. The Senate failed to pass a bill before temporary protections expired in 1978. This caused President Carter and Secretary of the Interior Cecil Andrus to take administrative actions to temporarily protect these lands in order to force Senate action.
Two more years of work produced ANILCA. The bill protected 104 million acres of national parks, wildlife refuges, wilderness areas, wild rivers and established the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Steese National Conservation Area, both near Fairbanks. It established subsistence management and use for local residents; doubled the size of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge while creating a study area on the coastal plain, protected millions of acres of the Tongass Forest and provided a subsidy for logging on the Tongass.
My involvement with ANILCA began in the mid-1970s, when I learned about Alaska conservation proposals. It was clear that there would never be an opportunity to protect land on this scale anywhere in the United States again. I grew up in Illinois, where only 2% of the land is in federal ownership and less than a tenth of a percent is protected as wilderness. Urbanization and agribusiness dominate Illinois.
I organized a congressional district in Illinois, conducted outreach to communities in Minnesota, mobilized college students in Washington state, educated youths in Alaska and Congress in Washington, DC.
On Dec. 2, 1980, I observed from Juneau as President Carter signed ANILCA. Carter had lost the election, and the Senate changed parties. President-elect Reagan and the new Republican congressional leaders opposed the idea of ANILCA. The bill that emerged from 10 years of effort was a compromise. Two of the most contentious issues were oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and logging in the Tongass National Forest.
In 1990, Congress amended the Tongass National Forest provisions of ANILCA, abolishing the logging subsidy and protecting more land. Attempts to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling passed in 2017 as part of a tax bill. The incoming Biden administration may yet foil plans to open up the refuge to drilling. This month we celebrate the establishment of the Arctic refuge 60 years ago.
My life has taken me from the contested tundra on the Arctic refuge coastal plain to the temperate rainforests of the Tongass. People from all over the globe have shared with me the profound effect that these lands have had on them. ANILCA lands provide for a variety of recreation needs, biological services like clean drinking water, food, scientific study and the intangible values that ANILCA land users constantly express.
Many Fairbanksans were involved in the ANILCA effort. Thank you to them all. Fairbanks pioneer Margaret Murie played a key role in the establishment of the Arctic refuge and was an adviser to the Alaska lands task force. Her eloquent words inspire generations. Celia Hunter, Ginny Wood and Fred Dean were instrumental in organizing the Alaska conservation movement.
Celia and Ginny said that Alaska would provide the world with the opportunity to experience wilderness values that have been lost elsewhere. Margaret hoped that Alaska would not be ruled only by the dollar and that her great and wild places would remain wild and free. Carter felt that Alaska could provide for the reasonable needs of ordinary people and protect ANILCA lands for future generations. The value of these lands only increases with time.
Andy Keller lives in Fairbanks.