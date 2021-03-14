Winter walking and biking: Let’s make a plan

Do you like to walk or ride a bicycle during the summer? Would you like to walk or bicycle during the winter but don’t because of the snow? Do you want to take the bus during the winter but don’t because of the challenge of getting to the bus stop?
Currently, there is a draft of an updated non-motorized plan that is open for comment through March 19. The Non-Motorized Plan is available for public comment at the fastplanning.us website. The plan discusses sidewalk and path maintenance responsibilities and priorities.
If you don’t want to read through the plan, there is an interactive map link you can click on to read other people’s comments and to add your own. If you know about areas that have suffered from summer or winter maintenance problems, you can make those comments on the map. What follows is a discussion of winter maintenance.
Currently the Fairbanks area is done by three entities; the state, the borough, and the city. (North Pole contracts theirs out.)
The state does pretty good but their main concern is getting the roads plowed. The borough is mostly concerned with the parking areas and sidewalks around their buildings. The city does the rest. It has a tough time due to its budget compounded by COVID-19 leading to sidewalks inconsistently cleared of snow. There is also the issue of the meeting of the areas the state does with what the city does.
This is a problem on occasion at the approaches to the crosswalks; berms sometimes are left. Then sometimes the approaches are cleaned but the sidewalks aren’t and vice versa.
We need to come up with a better plan.
Fairbanks is a great place to live in the summer. Let’s make it a better place to live in the winter. How to do it? Would it be better to have one entity taking care of the sidewalks and bicycle paths? If so should it be a commercial enterprise or a nonprofit organization? Could there be volunteers involved?
One of the great things about the Fairbanks area is the willingness of its residents to pitch in.
Of course there are unions involved so they have to be considered. Then there are the details; what equipment, where is the money coming from, etc.
If you have ideas or would like to get involved, look up the website mentioned above and give your input.
There are plenty of benefits in getting more people to walk or bicycle. In a survey done for the Alaska Statewide Transportation plan using data from 2014-2018, 3.3% of us use walking as the main method of commuting and 1% use bicycles. If the walking and cycling commute modes were doubled, there would be $6.5 million in health, transportation and environmental benefits to the region.
Enough said.
Jim Richardson has lived in Fairbanks since 1970.