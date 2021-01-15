Will Alaska’s members of Congress defend the Constitution?

First, I would like to take this opportunity to strongly commend and thank Sen. Lisa Murkowski for standing up for our democracy, taking a stand, and speaking out clearly and decisively against the recent abhorrent actions of Donald Trump. And thank her also for her acceptance of part of the responsibility, however small that may be, for the events that have occurred. She has shown us the honesty, courage and integrity that we should be able to expect from all of our elected officials, but which is so often absent. I am sure that she will take heat from some of her constituents and many others, but I sincerely hope that most, no matter where they are on the political spectrum, will recognize that she has taken the right stand.
On Jan. 3, I wrote a joint letter to the members of the Alaska congressional delegation, that read in part:
“For generations we have sent our children off to war to ‘defend democracy’ in the far corners of the Earth. But now that democracy is threatened in our own country by a president with dictatorial aspirations, pushing a false narrative of a stolen election, there is either concurrence with this narrative by those Republicans hoping to garner favor with Trump and his followers, or deafening, cowardly silence by almost all the rest. Only a precious few Republicans have spoken out, countering the president or condemning his actions.
“We are at a crossroads in this country, the likes of which has not been seen before. The president of the United States is actively seeking to use his position to overturn a free and fair election. He threatens those who were responsible for conducting the election. He endangers the livelihoods of private citizens of this country who are simply doing their jobs. By his emphatic insistence, without evidence, that the election was stolen, and his amplification of falsehoods and fabricated theories about election fraud, he is actively attempting to stir up his followers into a frenzy that may very well result in bloodshed in the near future.”
And then it happened.
On Jan. 6, Donald J Trump perpetrated the most heinous criminal act against our country that has ever been committed: The president of the United States incited an angry crowd, known to contain persons with violent intent, to attempt to stop Congress from performing one of its most important constitutional duties — the counting of electoral votes and certification of results for a free and fair presidential election. This is a violation of the Constitution and of our democracy of the highest degree.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski has since responded appropriately, but we are now left with our other two members of Congress, shamefully cowering in the shadows for fear of offending supporters from one end of the spectrum or the other. In times like this, we need, and deserve, to know exactly where they stand. It is time for them to put political expediency aside and declare unambiguously exactly where they stand.
When our members of Congress take office, they take an oath that reads as follows:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
We, the citizens of Alaska, need to ask Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young if they intend to “defend the Constitution” or not. It is their sworn obligation to do so. Under the present circumstances, the only appropriate way to do that is to call for and emphatically support the immediate removal of Donald Trump from office and pursue his conviction for his crimes.
To that end, I suggest that we all write to Dan Sullivan and Don Young and demand answers to these two simple questions, accept nothing but simple yes/no answers, and keep asking the same two questions over and over until they declare their positions.
1. Do you agree that Donald Trump is guilty of sedition for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021?
2. Do you support the removal from office and conviction of Donald Trump for his actions on that date?
Anyone with a shred of integrity would have to answer yes to the first question. And if you answer yes to the first and claim to “defend the Constitution,” you cannot answer no to the second.
Tim Quintal lives in Fairbanks.