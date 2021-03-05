Why we must know the energy needs of Fairbanks

Joe Usibelli’s editorial in Sunday’s (Feb. 28, 2021) edition was right on. The following are some of my thoughts and opinions from 60 years in Alaska construction and engineering.
Fairbanks has a unique energy situation both within the state and nationally, where most of our energy and emission decisions are made by regulations without sufficient knowledge of Fairbanks weather, air pollution, isolation and consequent costs.
Coal, oil, gas or other combustibles are processed into electricity at an efficiency of about 30%. The four coal plants in the Fairbanks area operate on a “combined power and heat” (CPH) cycle where the heat of the steam exhaust from the electric generator turbine is used for district heating. Depending on the facility, and demands of heat and electricity usage, this raises the efficiency of the total system to 65% to 85%. Consequently, it reduces all emissions by the same percentage. In 2016 there were 24 CPH coal plants in the United States. Due to environmental pressure, this was reduced to 14 in 2019. During the Obama administration, EPA changed regulations in a manner seriously threatening the survival of the local coal plants. Four years ago the Republican administration set aside that regulation. The new administration has already demonstrated their intent of reversing that set-aside. Although EPA and DOE (Department of Energy) are currently looking at CPH more logically, environmental and political forces are emotionally committed to elimination of coal as a power and heat source.
The new UA coal CPH plant has proven the economic and environmental efficiency of recent innovations of coal usage. The Aurora Energy plant has been updated with new environmental equipment and runs much cleaner (PM2.5), as a CPH plant, than the normal home oil heater (0.04 lbs/million BTUs “Brookhaven National Laboratory”, as opposed to the Aurora plant “stack test“ 0.01 lbs/million BTUs). As a comparison, EPA’s regulation for wood burning is 0.32 lbs/million BTUs. Aurora Energy also recently began using waste heat to kiln dry wood for local wood burning home heaters and increased its efficiency to well above 75% (my estimate). Fairbanks must be the only place in the United States with available kiln-dried firewood.
Global warming concerns and the carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) from coal has driven the national rush to change coal fired plants to natural gas turbines. Combustion of natural gas instead of coal reduces CO2 emissions by half. All power plants in Fairbanks are heat and power (CHP) and therefore no global warming advantage would be gained by that expensive change. Methane is 30 times more effective as a greenhouse gas as carbon dioxide, and early computer models predicting the long-term effect of methane in the atmosphere used a 100 year lifetime in the equation. Recent research has proven the error in that model and suggests a number closer to the time when the effect by the change to methane increase equals the reduced effect of the CO2 displaced. The massive increase in the use of natural gas in turbines running at 30% efficiency could be accelerating the warming problem much greater than expected and a much shorter lifetime for atmospheric methane is being considered. This does not mean we should stop the use of natural gas when it is appropriate and can be used efficiently (75% or better — my opinion) as building heat.
Wasting 70% of the heat in gas turbines is not logically effective in expense or emissions. Conservation of resources through their more appropriate use, and the use and design of insulation, electrical, and mechanical innovations that increase efficiency is a more appropriate model, at least for Fairbanks. Studies should be conducted to determine the feasibility of using waste heat from the Aurora Energy plant (going up the stack and down the river) in year-round greenhouses growing food that is currently hauled from Seattle at considerable cost in dollars and emissions.
Studies are already being conducted concerning replacement of the Fort Wainwright plant. Any alternative other than coal will increase costs and emissions over the existing CPH plant. Additionally, the costs of coal delivered to Fairbanks depends on the quantity of coal delivered to this area (and no, I have not talked to anyone connected with coal production, including Mr. Usibelli about this subject).
Ross Adkins is a retired civil engineer who lives in Fairbanks.