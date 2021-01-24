Why I voted against the city labor contract

Recently, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner covered our last City Council meeting regarding a labor contract with IBEW. This union covers department managers and staff, primarily at City Hall. The contract presented had two financial components. First was a 1.5% package increase that includes wages and benefits using a three-year consumer price index average with minimum and maximum parameters. The second part instituted a bonus system for the next three years.
The majority of the discussion surrounded the new bonus system. Bonuses have become rather common recently which has created concern and were rarely given prior to this time.
Most are given at the end of the year when the City has a better idea of the costs in each department. Salary savings caused by empty positions during the year are usually the basis for handing them out.
The idea of this bonus system was initially floated to the council as a way to help IBEW members with the high cost of healthcare, which can be a hardship to the employee, and a liability to the city in recruitment and retention of people.
The city operates with two funds: a capital fund for road and building maintenance and a general fund for day-to-day expenses. Past budgets included a healthy allocation of funds from the general fund designated to the capital fund. This is no longer the case, and with no capital allocations being awarded to municipalities by the Legislature, the only real source of funding other than what is mandated by code comes from budget savings achieved at the end of the year. Bonuses reduce the monies available and essentially limit major street repairs and maintenance. This is a dangerous trend that was discussed many times by the administration and the council.
I have supported and voted for bonuses in the past but have had second thoughts about placing them within the body of a labor contract. Even though the administration has stated that this is a one-time development, it becomes problematic down the road. How does a future council remove the provision? Certainly all of the other bargaining units would like the same bonus system as this can set a precedent and be seen as a necessity, and this starts to seriously reduce any budget savings at the end of the year and adversely effect the capital fund.
Finally, computation of the bonus is dependent upon salary savings from unfilled positions. Questions arose regarding the handling of unique positions that are project driven often with a separate funding source, positions that may become contracted out as has happened in the past, and other scenarios not addressed in the methodology.
Ultimately, after a lot of thought and consternation, I as well as other council members voted against adoption of this contract. We need to do a better job.
Aaron Gibson was elected to the Fairbanks City Council in October 2019.