Why I support Ballot Measure 2

Ballot Measure 2 has three major provisions. One pertains to the primary election; another is a ranked choice provision that applies to the general election; and another is for financial disclosure.
Over the past decade we have seen an increasingly dysfunctional Congress. The current primary system has eliminated moderates who are open to compromise. This has been particularly true in the case of former Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana; former U.S. Rep. Eric Cantor, who was House majority leader, and Alaska state Sen. John Coghill, a conservative but well-respected legislator from North Pole. The problem with the system as it exists now is low voter turnout in the primary elections. Those most likely to turn out are the most ideologically committed and extreme. The officeholders who are willing to compromise and engage with members of the other party get eliminated in the primaries. The provision in Ballot Measure 2 that all candidates in the primaries run at large for a given legislative seat or office will increase the chances that some moderates will be among the four who survive to the general election and many of the fringe candidates eliminated.
In the general election, there is the spoiler effect. Perhaps the most extreme example is the November 2000 general election in Florida where Ralph Nader siphoned enough votes from Al Gore to hand the presidential election to George W. Bush. In the 2016 presidential election, the Green Party candidate tipped the state of Wisconsin from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump. Lest you think the spoiler effect works only to the disadvantage of Democrats, there is the 1992 election where Ross Perot siphoned off enough votes to tip the presidential election from George Bush Sr. to elect Bill Clinton. And here in Alaska, candidates from the Libertarian and Alaskan Independence parties have the potential to draw off enough conservative voters and tip elections to Democrats.
In our current 2020 election cycle, Republicans in some states are fronting rapper Kanye West in the hope of tipping those states to Trump. And in Wisconsin they tried to disrupt mail-in balloting through a state Supreme Court case that, had they prevailed, would have caused the reprinting of mail-in ballots to include a fringe Green Party candidate.
The ranked choice in Ballot Measure 2 allows, but does not require, voters to rank their choice among the four candidates who survive the primary. First-choice ballots would be counted first. If no candidate received a majority after counting the first-ranked votes, then the candidate receiving the smallest number of top-choice votes would be removed from the counting, and the second-ranked choice on those ballots would be counted. This process would repeat until one candidate received a majority of the remaining votes. If Measure 2 passes, the open primary and the ranked choice provisions would not allow a fringe candidate who had no hope of achieving office to tip an election, but it would still allow voters who feel passionately about a cause espoused by a candidate to use the vote to express themselves.
Ballot Measure 2 also has a provision that requires disclosure of out-of-state campaign contributions. This would be particularly appropriate for Ballot Measures 1 and 2 on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. In his Sept. 15 Community Perspective column, John Sturgeon made some extraordinary but unsubstantiated claims that 99% of the money in support of Measure 2 came from outside our state and that it is being spent by California billionaires. I cannot fathom why Californians would want to spend $1.1 million on a ranked choice proposition in Alaska.
Also, we have been bombarded by numerous television ads in opposition to Alaska’s Fair Share, Ballot Measure 1, that would increase Alaska’s take on oil extracted from Alaska. The ads claim that Ballot Measure 1 is being promoted by outside interests hostile to Alaska. The people who really have an interest in Measure 1 are the oil patch folks down in Houston who are spending multiple millions on the ads. All this points up the need for campaign finance disclosure. With that, we can get to the truth about who is supporting what.
Daniel Swift lives in Fairbanks.