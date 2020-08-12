Why I’m running for state Senate

I am running for state Senate in District B, a diffuse district that includes areas in North Pole, Farmers Loop, Goldstream and Ester. I am running for office because I refuse to stand by while our state hurtles headlong toward social and economic ruin. As a lifelong Alaskan and small business owner who was raised in a stretch of Alaska wilderness off the road system, I was formed by the unique Alaska spirit of independence, self-reliance and community.
In my experience, the people of Alaska take responsibility. The people of Alaska value their neighbors’ freedom. The people of Alaska don’t leave anyone out in the cold. I’m running because you know and I know that the same cannot be said for Alaska’s government. Unlike the longtime politicians in Juneau who have our state careening toward catastrophe, I have the values, abilities, and most importantly, the independence necessary to hold our government officials accountable and help Alaska chart a new course. Now that I am officially certified for the general election ballot as an independent candidate, I’d like to tell you a little about my background and ask for your vote.
I am the president of The Alaska Gift Company LLC, a business that my wife and I started out of our garage when we first moved to Fairbanks several years ago. Over the years we have grown our company, which now includes a warehouse in Fairbanks and three stores in Denali. It hasn’t always been easy, but we have been incredibly blessed. We were able to start and build our company without any debt. There is no secret to success our company has experienced — common sense business principles have steered our way. Those are principles Alaska desperately needs to see in its Capitol.
This year has provided serious challenges for Alaska businesses. Whole sectors of the economy have been crippled or closed. Tourism, oil, and fishing have been especially hard hit. Many small businesses are facing tough decisions — our business among them. But when I see the fiscal challenges our state is facing, my own difficulties seem paltry. Alaska needs a new business plan.
For better or worse, Alaska’s business begins with natural resources — a source of wealth that belongs to all. One thing that’s become clear is that we cannot continue to make deals on public lands, with public resources, that we would never accept on our own private property. The state Constitution mandates in Article VIII, Section 2, that the resources of Alaska be utilized, developed and conserved for “the maximum benefit” of the people. I do not believe Alaska politicians are taking this obligation seriously, and our leaders are not coming close to fulfilling our great potential. When I look to what the future holds for our great state, I am gravely concerned by the course we have charted.
It is not for myself alone that I am concerned. I often tell people that I have two major reasons to run for office — both are 9 years old. My wife and I are extremely proud of Adelle and Reaghann. Being a father to twin daughters has been the greatest blessing of my life. And they have already begun to surpass me in their own entrepreneurial endeavors. Beginning when they were 6, they have authored two books and designed a whole line of greeting cards. Now nearly 10, they have filed their own taxes and started saving for college.
I want to see the blessings I have known multiplied to all the families of Alaska. I believe that the resources of our great state can be harnessed for the good of all. But this is only possible if we chart a new course.
I’m not a conventional candidate. I’m probably the least qualified bureaucrat in this race. But when I see what the professional paper-pushers have done, and how they are driving our state into the ground, I don’t believe that another conventional bureaucrat is the answer to the problems we face.
I am a small businessman who believes that common sense solutions should be applied in our government just as they are in our private lives and businesses. I believe our entrenched political class has failed us. But it isn’t enough to bemoan the irresponsibility and corruption that brought us to this point. We have amazing wealth available to us: our resources. We have generations who depend on us to make the right choices: our future. It’s time to adopt responsibility, accept our constitutional obligations and secure the blessings of a free and prosperous society not only for ourselves but also for our children.
I will be a voice for real Alaskans, too long disregarded by career politicians. You can vote for me knowing I will carry only two things into every vote in the Alaska State Senate: the needs of the people I represent and my conscience. I am not supported by any special interests or political parties. Yours is the only voice that will matter to me. It’s time for us to make our government half as decent as the people it purports to represent.
Send me to Juneau to get started.
Evan Eads is one of two unaffiliated candidates appearing on the November general election ballot. They will face the Republican winner of the Aug. 18 primary election. No Democrat is competing for the seat. Unaffiliated candidates bypass the August primary election.