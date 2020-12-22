Where is the Fairbanks Climate Change Task Force?

I am feeling battered by natural disasters amplified by climate change, even though they haven’t hit me directly. Both my brother in Talent, Oregon, and my sister in Loveland, Colorado, had to evacuate due to fires very close to their homes. Both were lucky and their families and houses were spared, but they now are dealing with serious natural and social impacts affecting their communities. The people who have lost their homes and the scarred landscapes will need years and years to recover.
And now our friends in Haines and other Southeast communities are dealing with the loss of community members, housing and infrastructure destroyed by landslides caused by record-setting rainfall.
These disasters were far from Fairbanks, but they affect all of us, as life on our Earth becomes less predictable and safety more tenuous. Will there be time to recover before our weather delivers yet another extreme event beyond what we have had to deal with before? Last Sunday’s News-Miner had a summary of the Arctic Report Card and local effects described by climate scientist Rick Thoman including more rain, more road maintenance, a trend toward more and larger wildfires.
What I find especially frustrating is how little progress we have made in addressing the underlying problem. Our local government made a start when the borough recognized that our milder winters and warming ground is damaging infrastructure, resulting in predictable economic harm and community stress. The Borough Assembly passed a resolution in July 2019 creating a Climate Change Task Force. This 12-member group of local volunteers is to develop a climate change action plan for Fairbanks, to recommend what we as a community should do to minimize, prepare for, and adapt to climate change. The plan would identify what is most at risk in our local community and recommend steps to take to lessen the damage and costs.
The Fairbanks Climate Change Task Force first met in November 2019, but has since been put on hold. The initial reason was COVID, but other borough business has managed to continue without face-to-face meetings. A group of citizen volunteers eager to work on this issue and find local solutions was assembled, but now has no support from the mayor. We can do better than this, Fairbanks!
Some positive things have happened on the local front in the last year. Through Solarize Fairbanks, more than 70 homes and businesses added solar panels to reduce their energy consumption. Not only does this reduce greenhouse gasses, but also has the added benefit of reducing particulate air pollution in our community.
This project was supported by the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, an organization that brings together people from a variety of Fairbanks organizations. Their working groups include an interfaith group, a policy and politics group, a renewable energy group and others. These are not political groups. These are citizens working outside of government trying to make our community a healthier and safer place for us all.
So there is some progress, but when I am feeling the looming effects of increasing natural disasters, it can be difficult to be optimistic. Only by doing something can we feel we are having some positive influence on the future. That is why I am writing this, to reach readers like you.
I encourage you to contact Mayor Bryce Ward and Borough Assembly members, and tell them that climate change is an important issue for you. Ask them to reconvene the Fairbanks Climate Change Task Force as soon as possible. The task force has important, immediate work to do.
There are many other ways to act on climate change and not feel powerless. You could call our representatives in DC. You could post something on social media or check out the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition. Or do something creative that appeals to you. All of these actions will make a difference in changing society’s norms and expectations, to where we feel that we can and are addressing climate change. And that would be a very positive place to be.
Martha Raynolds is an arctic plant ecologist living in Fairbanks.