What will you choose?

This Hour (of the lease sale)
So let us continue to work together, because when we are together there is a kind of strength that we get from each other … let us walk together, and don’t get weary.
—Coretta Scott King (1927-2006)
Astonishing places to walk
or float, mush or ski, see
from up in the sky
or down on the tundra
in the blowing wind
and snow, the white-hot sun, the fog or rain –
spirit and rarity incarnate:
precipitous, intricate, shape-shifting.
At some points
along the Haul Road
(that thin, hard line to Prudhoe Bay)
a person can toss a rock
from the Gates into the Refuge,
dash across the chip-seal,
and toss the rock back.
Gates of the Arctic National Park
and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge:
one fully protected, the other not.
Shall we choose (we Homo sapiens,
we singular, powerful species
called mortal human beings)
To keep one place whole
Surrender the other?
Pass one place on
to the seven generations
Puncture the other?
Protect one intact arctic
and sub-arctic habitat
from industrial development
Change money in the other?
Honor, like a kiss, one promise
to the world and ourselves
Betray the other?
Sense the pricelessness
of migrations and freedom,
breeding and denning and nesting grounds,
diversity and biological richness,
the kingdom, power, and glory
of Nature, and of silence
Yet crucify it?
This is religious imagery, yes,
struck like an iron anvil deep
in the hearts and minds
of us all. This is a crucial battle,
and not just for the Refuge.
This is one of those moments
we hear about in history,
when women and children and men
must take sides and stand
for what they believe in –
this week, this day, this hour.
Will you choose to walk
because you like to walk
and because walking is healthful
and invigorating and, yes, you believe
that walking is power
and walking expresses
the desire of the people?
Or will you choose to sit
and drive on by
in your hard-earned automobile or pickup truck,
hauling the Refuge with you –
as if it belonged to you,
as if it were yours to give away?
Carolyn Kremers lives and writes in Fairbanks. Her books include Place of the Pretend People: Gifts from a Yup’ik Eskimo Village, The Alaska Reader: Voices from the North, and Upriver.