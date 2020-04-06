We’re planning for the economic recovery of Fairbanks

The COVID-19 pandemic has quickly swept across the globe and has consumed a large bandwidth of our attention span. Just a few short weeks ago, people were getting ready for spring break and making plans for when the snow melts. The world has changed. Now, we all are adjusting to a new normal — schools are closed, people are working from home, and social distancing is a new way of life.
Recently, the Interior Alaska Unified Command was formed through partnership with Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole in response to COVID-19. Earlier last week, the group met to establish the vision of “One Voice: Community Health and Recovery” and the goal of slowing the transmission of COVID-19, reduce the loss of life, and plan for recovery.
We are fortunate to have strong state health agency support through the leadership of Dr. Anne Zink as we tirelessly work to respond to and defeat COVID-19. While the health mandates play a critical role in achieving our goal, they have undoubtedly resulted in significant impacts. Those impacts, however, are a result of true love, compassion, and solidarity. They are a result of our community coming together to protect ourselves and each other. It is a reminder of how we truly are the Golden Heart City.
In these times of uncertainty, our local businesses are adjusting their operations plan, such as providing alternative shopping hours or manufacturing new products while trying their best to take care of their employees and serving their customers. Customers are changing how they interact with their favorite stores and restaurants in order to help ensure those businesses will still be there when this is all over. Alaskans are innovative. We find ways to make things work under some of the harshest conditions and have thriving communities as a result. It’s through challenges such as these that opportunities arise, and we can move forward in a way that wouldn’t have occurred under normal conditions.
It is apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting impacts on our community. As we work to mitigate those impacts, we also want to look to the future of our community and economy. To do so, it is important that we clearly identify what the community goals and objectives are and who the partners in this effort should be. Many communities have begun these efforts with Economic Recovery Task Forces.
At the Fairbanks North Star Borough, we are looking to use the experience and expertise of our Economic Development Commission to help steer the conversation and begin to plan for what recovery looks like in the borough. The commission already began the important work of updating our Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy last year and has lots of great work to pull from. It is important to set expectations early as they will help focus our efforts. What does economic recovery look like for the borough? When will we know we have achieved it? What type of measurable data points would be helpful for determining health of the community and economy? Who should be partners in this effort based on position and on experience? What is the business community’s expectation of government, and what types of actions would the business community find helpful (short, medium, and long term)?
One thing is certain — in these times, things are rapidly changing. We must be adaptive to these challenges, identify opportunities, and think of new ways to accomplish our task. Let’s start the conversation of what recovery looks like for our community. The next Economic Development Commission meeting is on Tuesday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m. Please contact my staff at Brittany.Smart@fnsb.us or 907-328-8027 to submit comments to commissioners, receive ZOOM meeting details, or to receive updates on the work of the commission as the Economic Recovery Task Force.
Stay home, stay safe, and be well.
Mayor Bryce Ward was elected in October 2018.