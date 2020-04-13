We need to take COVID-19 seriously and learn from it

The present COVID-19 pandemic is offering us several lessons that can serve us well in the future if we pay attention and take them seriously. The most important lesson is that looming threats like a repeat global pandemic need to be taken seriously. The response to such events needs to be prompt and overwhelming. It’s far better to overreact than fail to react promptly in order to minimize the worst effects. History tells us that global pandemics occur every decade or so. Failing to prepare for or to react in a timely manner for this pandemic is proving costly in terms of additional lives lost. Countries around the world should work toward preparing for these events because they will come again. As a leader in the free world, the U.S. should take the lead on this global issue.
The federal government has the power to nationalize industries using the Defense Production Act, as was done during World War II to provide needed supplies. Waiting rather than acting immediately has put the U.S. behind in addressing this crisis. Use of this act is critical in controlling COVID-19. The administration’s timid response to making protective gear and ventilators available by any and all means possible is adding to the growing death toll. And challenging the legitimate requests of governors and mayors for equipment does nothing to help the situation. It’s time to discuss the role of the federal government during times of crisis since this administration does not seem willing or able to take the lead. The cut in 2018 of critical funds for advanced pandemic planning has directly affected the federal government’s ability to act quickly in this crisis.
The U.S should establish a national panel of medical experts to plan for future pandemic events. There should be no politicians on this panel, and it should report to Congress, the executive branch, and directly to the American people. Keeping politicians out of the loop will keep the issue from becoming political which has happened during this pandemic.
A group of independent nonpolitical medical experts should be assembled to do a retrospective 9/11-style evaluation of how well our federal and state governments have responded to this pandemic. The findings of this group should be made available to the national panel mentioned above as well as to the American people. We all need to know what will be recommended so we can push Congress for the needed changes.
In conjunction with a national panel, an international medical panel should be set up in the World Health Organization to coordinate all countries since we know that these pandemics are not confined to a single country but are truly worldwide. Something like this likely already exists, but it should be expanded and provided with adequate funding.
Using masks and practicing social distancing makes sense to prevent the transmission of airborne viruses. As someone who has a shop and creates dust, I know that a mask keeps dust out of my lungs. Those who first claimed that masks were unnecessary were likely making that claim because the required masks were not available. Fortunately, the recognition that masks help is finally being made clear to the public. Claiming that masks don’t help caused an unnecessary early expansion of the disease and therefore more deaths. Those countries who quickly chose to encourage the use of masks appear to be doing a better job of controlling COVID-19 than those that didn’t.
And finally, we all have noticed folks who are out in public or at gatherings who are clearly not well. There are two main approaches to dealing with illness: staying home to recover or toughing it out and continuing a normal routine. The latter means sharing an illness with others. Those who choose to tough it out are clearly a danger to our community.
Dave Nebert lives in Fairbanks.