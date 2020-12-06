We need to open our schools

Although the COVID crisis has brought on many problems that are very hard to find solutions to, some in fact are being found. But what is needed in most instances is strong leadership, which seems to be lacking.
I will start with the Fairbanks school board meeting of this past week and the outcome, or lack thereof, which followed. The school board, the school district and of course all the other stakeholders have been working on the issue of when/how to re-open schools since last March when they were understandably closed. A lot has happened and a lot has been learned since then about COVID, and how it is spread and who is most affected.
As a parent of students in the district and as a policy maker I have been following this issue closely. The plan they came up with some months back with breaking up the student body into two cohorts and alternating attendance days seemed to make sense and was worthy of attempting. I understand our COVID numbers have been on a sharp increase and so the district has been holding back the implementation of the plan until our numbers go down. But is this the best plan right now?
I read in the recent article that Assistant Superintendent LaPlaunt said, “There are people who have found a groove despite all of the struggles,” she said. “They don’t want things disrupted.”
As a parent of kids who are fortunately performing well and have good internet and don’t have special needs, I can say that my kids want nothing more than to return to school. Of course, the kids who are less fortunate and don’t have the support they need are truly suffering. The teachers say the same thing and in recent parent conferences report that class participation greatly suffers. Most kids have their cameras off and rarely speak if at all. The relationships of student to student and student to teacher are almost nonexistent. Sure, there is “content delivery,” something the administration seems keenly focused on but so much else is lacking and there will be detrimental effects in the future. The dropout rate, which is already way above average in Alaska, will rise in the future. The teachers I’ve spoken to want kids back in the building
Many countries, including Germany, France, England and Canada, have recently implemented business restrictions during the recent uptick in COVID to slow the spread, but they’ve all kept schools open. They understand the importance of keeping kids in school and also have learned that the spread of COVID isn’t happening in schools. Schools aren’t the driver of COVID spread but simply reflect what is happening in the community and let’s not forget all the parents that need to be at work instead of staying home.
We must lower community spread and we must open the schools. We need to have stricter rules regarding masks. Many businesses have mask rules for those entering, but many don’t. I go into businesses where all the employees are wearing masks but many where they aren’t. I realize it’s not fun or “macho” to wear a mask, and I realize the issue has been politicized, which isn’t good either. But we must do more to slow the spread. Unfortunately, the issue of opening schools has become politicized as well.
I realize many teachers don’t want to return to the classroom, but studies have shown the risk of returning to a school that has implemented good safeguards and reduced the student contact in the building is no more than being out in the community. Many people are going to work who would probably prefer to stay home, including those who work at the post office, doctor’s office, Fred Meyer, bank, auto parts store and the list goes on. Imagine if none of them returned to work.
In a perfect world, businesses that increase spread such as bars, restaurants and movie theaters would close, and those businesses would be given funds as if they were open so they and their employees would survive, but that isn’t the case.
We need to do better about community spread. There is no statewide mandate, which is unfortunate, but when the state said our borough could impose its own mandate, as many other municipalities have done, the borough pushed back with legal action. When the school board wanted to move with opening the schools, the district called for their lawyers. Is this leadership?
There are private schools in Fairbanks that are open and functioning quite well. Many parents I know have moved their kids to these schools, but it’s a luxury few can afford.
We need to take action and open our schools according to the plan that was devised over the summer. The risk of keeping kids home all year will be devastating. We need to act decisively. It’s the only way to see if our plan will work.
Rep. Adam Wool is a Democrat representing District 5, the west Fairbanks region, in the Alaska House of Representatives.