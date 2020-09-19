We need stronger Alaska leadership on COVID-19

The Interior’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases shows we urgently need Gov. Mike Dunleavy to act to protect our health and economy and to allow our schools to safely reopen. Recently, the Fairbanks North Star Borough recorded our highest daily case counts since the pandemic began. We now have the one of the highest test-positivity rates in Alaska, according to the state COVID dashboard, suggesting that the actual rate of new infections is growing even faster than the recorded case counts. The state health department has rated the Fairbanks borough at the red high-alert level for weeks, indicating widespread community transmission. The rest of Alaska is not doing much better: Last week, the entire state joined our borough at the high-alert level, and the state’s public health contact tracers are overwhelmed, meaning many more infected people are likely out in public right now spreading the virus without even knowing they have been exposed.
Beyond direct health impacts, the pandemic has forced children in our community, like my first-grade daughter, to start the new school year on Zoom. The school board made the right decision to continue with remote learning given our high rate of infections, but leaving schools closed over the long term will be a disaster. Working parents face the seemingly impossible task of balancing our children’s educations, our own work responsibilities, and keeping ourselves and our families safe. I cut back my work hours due to the school closures, and many friends have done the same or even quit their jobs to teach home-school. Continuing to pretend that Alaska is “reopening responsibly” while the virus spreads unabated and our schools stay closed will not only set our children back but will also damage the economy for years to come as a result of parents dropping out of the workforce.
We can turn this around. We need Gov. Dunleavy to take smart, targeted steps to slow the outbreak so we can safely reopen the schools and get back to work. Growing evidence shows which tools are effective at reducing viral transmission without shutting down the economy. According to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, “We are not defenseless against COVID-19. Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting.” The governor should listen to the health experts and implement a statewide mask mandate — an effective tool with basically no economic cost. Further, the state should limit indoor bar and restaurant service and ban large indoor gatherings, all of which the CDC identifies as high risk. These mandates should remain in force until it is safe enough to reopen our schools. If Alaska takes decisive, targeted steps now, we can give ourselves a chance to get the virus back under control like we did this spring, but this time without a full economic shutdown.
Gov. Dunleavy says these should be local decisions, but that is a weak response to a public health emergency from a politician unwilling to accept the responsibility of his office. Many Alaska localities, including the Fairbanks North Star, Mat-Su, and Kenai Peninsula boroughs, do not have the legal power to set health mandates. Only the governor has the power to enact health mandates across the Fairbanks borough. If Gov. Dunleavy refuses to act, Fairbanks city Mayor Matherly can help protect the Interior by issuing health mandates within the city limits, which would likely save lives and help our schools reopen and economy recover faster. Unfortunately, the mayor is also failing to use many of the tools at his disposal.
None of us likes being told what to do, and I understand the desire to maximize our personal freedoms by relying on optional recommendations, but that approach is simply not working in this catastrophe. Likewise, it would not work if the state let each individual driver decide for themselves whether to stop at red lights. The state can and should issue regulations to protect our health and to allow our schools to reopen safely. Those are essential roles of government.
This unfolding disaster is not inevitable: It is a choice by Gov. Dunleavy. The governor’s reopening plan relying on personal responsibility is not working, but we know what he can do to get this back under control. We need strong leadership in this crisis. If you agree, please contact Gov. Dunleavy at 907-465-3500 and Mayor Matherly at 907-459-6793.
Erik Schoen lives in Fairbanks.