We must work together to get through COVID-19

These are challenging times as COVID-19 has impacted the lives of so many around the world. COVID-19 has disrupted livelihoods and threatened the health of our families and friends. We all understand that this virus is a real threat, and Alaskans have worked together over the past few months to make a difference in protecting each other by staying home and keeping a safe distance. Alaskans’ response to COVID-19 is a positive example of how we can act together to protect health concerns threatening our communities. This example demonstrates that we can work together to improve our air quality, which threatens the health of our citizens.
For the last 50 years, this country has benefited from the Clean Air Act, a landmark law that has worked well to protect health and lives in all of America. As an air quality scientist working in Alaska for the last 20 years, I have seen how this complex piece of legislation functions to protect and improve the air we breathe while promoting economic growth and job opportunities. However, the act is not flawless and the air in certain areas of the country remains unhealthy.
On April 21, 2020, the American Lung Association released its annual “State of the Air” report that evaluates two of the most widespread and harmful outdoor air pollutants: ground-level ozone, also known as smog, and fine particle matter, known as PM2.5. In the 2020 report, the most recent quality-assured air pollutant data for three years (2016 through 2018) were analyzed. The data show that more cities experienced more days with spikes in PM2.5 concentrations, compared to the 2019 report, many reaching their highest number of such days ever reported. Wildfires, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change, play a significant role in increased levels of particle pollution.
In Alaska, we have a community being impacted by elevated levels of PM2.5 that threatens the health of our citizens. The Lung Association report identifies Fairbanks as one of the most polluted cities in America for PM2.5. The Environmental Protection Agency has classified the Fairbanks North Star Borough region as in “serious nonattainment” with respect to establishing safe, acceptable levels of PM2.5 in the air. In addition to wildfires, smoke from heating homes is a significant contributor to PM2.5 pollution in the Fairbanks area.
How do we know of the effects that pollutants may have? The EPA works through Scientific Advisory Committees consisting of scientists and health professionals to understand the potential impacts from increased levels of air pollution. These committees study real data collected throughout the country to determine whether higher levels of air pollutants result in more emergency room visits and create more harmful effects to respiratory health. PM2.5 travels deep into the lungs and can create serious health issues for anyone. Particularly vulnerable are children, the elderly, and others with underlying respiratory illnesses such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or heart disease. Children face special risks from air pollution because their lungs are still developing and because they breathe in more air relative to their size.
The serious nonattainment designation for the Fairbanks borough may appear to be a penalty for a situation that is out of our immediate control. In reality, the designation is designed to set in motion actions to improve the air quality of this region and protect your health and longevity. The state is required to update air quality plans and corresponding regulations that outline holistic actions to decrease PM2.5 levels over time. Industry is required to review air quality control technologies for its equipment to help reduce the amount of PM2.5 released into the air. Citizens’ actions can change habits by participating in burn bans, using only seasoned wood, and switching to cleaner-burning stoves. These types of actions for PM2.5 have shown real results in Tacoma, Washington, and other places where air quality has improved.
If we work together as we have during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will make a difference improving our lives and the lives of our neighbors. We need to work in this spirit to protect the air quality for each of us. If we do not, the consequences will continue to be felt for generations to come.
Christopher Lindsey has worked in Alaska since 2000 as an air quality consultant and industry representative addressing permitting, regulatory interpretation, policy, and advocacy. For the past 10 years, he has served on the board of the Alaska Chapter of the Air and Waste Management Association. He recently joined the Alaska Leadership Board for the American Lung Association.