We avoided becoming an autocracy, for now

Donald Trump and his subservient New Republican Party have chosen the path to what is termed “illiberal democracy,” (check this definition on Wikipedia), where truth is hidden and delegitimized and where segments of the citizens are disenfranchised by voter suppression tactics such as the gerrymandering, voter role purging and voter site closings in Texas. In an “illiberal democracy,” votes still go on but the party in power uses deceit, lies and intimidation to affect the vote and retain power. It is the defining step just before the ruling party goes completely autocratic if unchecked, as happened in Turkey. An example is how Donald Trump’s handled the COVID pandemic. He knew COVID’s dangers early on but chose to use lies, deceit and intimidation against scientific experts to promote his personal agenda. Then at election time he told us that COVID talk would disappear just after the election, but, as we now know, COVID is completely out of control across the U.S. and world.
In an illiberal democracy, there is one defining component. That is that the minority that is in power (Republicans today) makes every attempt to retain power over the majority of the eligible voters by any means possible, and that includes the voter suppression and injection of “alternative facts,” all in an attempt to retain power against the will of the actual majority.
This is why, although the total popular vote count in all recent national elections has favored the Democratic Party candidate, the Electoral College has gone Republican in states where the state legislature in part has gerrymandered its district maps to disenfranchise voters who they want to suppress. They also have the power to suppress the vote in these areas through voting precinct locations and rule requirements. These are all outcomes that have brought us closer than ever to an autocratic form of government. Donald Trump views himself as one of those all-powerful autocratic leaders and would have come dangerously close to accomplishing that outcome if he had won.
The United States has avoided this slip into autocracy by voting for a new leader, a new direction and a vote to retain the democracy established by our Constitution. We have done this each time we have come close to this autocratic outcome. This has happened so many times that we have become used to having a peaceful transition of power after every election. That is, until this election and Donald’s refusal to concede.
If you are a Republican and see yourself supporting this endeavor to suppress the majority of voters, it is time to stop and ask yourself if you believe in democracy, where under the rule of law the majority prevails. Check out sources of news that are not tied to right-wing entertainers, especially the many reliable fact-checking news sources to see what is real and what is not. Remember that the other political side only wants the basic same things that you want, and we can find common ground.
If you are not ready to embrace democracy after that, than you had better prepare yourself and your family’s future for an autocratic government similar to Russia or Turkey or China with someone like Donald Trump in charge. These are autocratic forms of governments, and this form of government is exactly what President Trump envisioned for himself and the U.S. until his plans were derailed by the Nov. 3 election.
Based on his recent appointments of yes-men to all powerful military positions and his attempt to inject lies, frivolous lawsuits and doubts about the outcome of this election, I personally think that in his mind he might be attempting to use the military to attempt a coup and seize autocratic power. I know that this seems crazy to think that something like this could happen in the USA, but look at what the last four years of lies and “alternative facts” has brought us to.
The point here is that in a real democracy, this effort is doomed to failure, just as apartheid failed in South Africa. The demographics in America are changing, and much of its result has made us the most prosperous nation since World War II. Change is inevitable, and no matter how you slice it, we will move forward as a democracy or fall into being a country run by the minority that will lie and cheat to hold on to power.
Ed Linkous lives in Fairbanks. He served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly from 1987 to 1989.