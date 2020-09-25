Voting is important for community care

Adjusting to voting in municipal and state elections during a pandemic is challenging. Having to balance our personal and communal health while trying to be politically engaged is a task in of itself. What this pandemic has really highlighted is how crises compound each other. The climate, houselessness, health care, worker advocacy and protection, and voting access have all been under threat. And in this time of crisis, I worry about how these same things impact communities with problems of their own.
As an organizer, it can be disillusioning and, at times, seems selfish to ask others to engage in elections when that is not their priority. People are worried about keeping their homes and jobs, not if they’ve updated their voting registration. And that’s what crises do. We’re thrown into positions where we, understandably, think of the short-term. But what that leads to is a continuation of inequalities and discrimination that this pandemic and other crises only further compound. I may not have to worry about what the borough decides to do with the transfer sites right now, but a teen who lost his or her apartment and relies on the transfer sites for winter clothes does. I may not have to worry about what the school board decides to do about its COVID response plan, but a single father who works at Fred’s and cannot afford child care does. And, sure, these same people may not vote, but that’s because access to voting has been limited, even more so because of this pandemic. Who makes all these decisions? Your local and state elected leaders.
In this time of many crises, voting can be harm reduction. And what I mean by that is civil and civic action taken to either lessen or eliminate the inequalities that impact communities marginalized by the systems in which we live. Even when you vote for a particular candidate, it’s about what they will do to address the intersection of inequalities for communities in crises. When you vote for a City Council candidate, you’re voting for how and where the CARES Act funding is invested. When you vote for school board, you’re voting for how students, families, and teachers are supported throughout this pandemic. When you vote for Borough Assembly, you’re voting for a climate action plan with the Climate Change Task Force, and we can impact things like recycling and transfer site procedures. When you vote for your House member, you’re voting for the budget and how our state will reinvest into our communities — I could go on.
It would be a disservice to say that voting is the endgame or the peak of all civic engagement, especially in a voting and political system rife with inequalities and barriers. But one way we can eliminate those things and shift those systems is by electing those who not only understand and work to eliminate those barriers but who also share a vision of a future that is just, equitable, and attainable to all of us. Though it may not be ideal, it is the system that we have. Voting certainly isn’t the only way to engage and create the systems we need, bu it is a very important tool to use. That’s why I continue to work to expand voting access and education. I recognize that to help that teen and single father, I need to make sure that at least the candidates I vote for are thinking of them as well. I recognize that the more people in our communities who have the access and support to participate with our elected leaders, the more we can work together to shift power back into our hands so we have a seat at the table and not the window.
It’s going to take our collective voice in this election to shift our committees and state. I hope you can join me on Oct. 6 and Nov. 3 to vote and engage further to manifest the futures we need right now. It’s one thing to elect visionary leaders, it’s another to cultivate, and it’s a whole other thing to support them throughout. So, Fairbanks, what’s your civic engagement plan, and how do we create our futures together?
Alyssa Quintyne is the Interior community organizer for The Alaska Center, where she works on elections and communal advocacy.