Voters need to oust leaders harmful to U.S., Alaska

As we approach Nov. 3, 2020, Election Day, we must evaluate the effectiveness of our elected representatives both state and federal. Are they representing all our best interests or are they now representing only the top tiers of wealth? The choices we make will affect not only our local economic future but also our long-range standing in the world order.
Based on our recent four years of movement toward the U.S. effort to go it alone against our adversaries like China, Iran, and Russia but also our old allies like, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, we have started on a path of spiraling destruction. The world of continuing expansion of social and economic exchange will not stop just because we are not participating. If we stay on this isolation path that President Trump has put us on, we will eventually be like a small Third World country.
To think that the U.S. can compete alone against the other aggressive economies of the world is foolhardy. Our old allies whom we have shunned in recent years have abandoned us and in some ways are foundering as well.
There is only one clear path to recover our future prosperity in the USA and that is to repair our alliances with our old allies and present an equally large united front against China and others. We must embrace the world’s smartest minds and invite them to work with us again. This world of diverse nations can work together but only if the authoritarian countries, like China, are faced with an equally strong free world order of allied countries.
We started on this path of isolationism and nationalism because of the dissatisfaction of the many people of this country who have felt left behind in our economy. Based on the genuine imbalance in our distribution of wealth in America that has developed in the last several decades, we now seem to have two separate economies in the USA. The first is one that has participated in the corporate power expansion of U.S. corporations that received the lion’s share of the Republican tax cuts and was endowed with people status by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Then there is the economy for the majority who are the rest of us, who are just getting by, or out of work, or worse, going homeless because of the pandemic.
This division cannot continue and has been the catalyst that has fueled much of this nation’s unrest and protests. I believe that most of us want to see an America that provides opportunity for us all. That was what our country was founded on.
So what are we to do to move our country forward as we approach this Nov. 3 Election Day? The first and foremost election outcome must be to stop Donald Trump from being elected and to do it in such an overwhelming way that he will not try to use his presidential powers like he has done in D.C. and Portland. That will require a lot of Republicans to hold their nose and vote for Biden. It is not a comfortable choice but is absolutely necessary to stop Trump from his destructive, narcissistic choices while running America into total decay just to stroke his inflated ego.
Second, and here is the crucial one: We all must vote out our federal and state legislators who have sold us out to the now all-powerful corporations and monied interests. Nationally, it is the banks, Big Pharma, the NRA, and other big money lobby groups. Here in Alaska it is the oil companies, Seattle fishing industry, the outside mining corporations, and other major corporations. The influence that they get from these legislators to accommodate their personal company interests has crippled our state’s ability to manage responsibly our cherished natural resources.
A good example of what I am referring to is our present share in our state oil. Do you really think that zero to 4% royalty is Alaska’s fair share? It has taken a ballot initiative from the people of this state to even get a chance to get a fair share of our oil income. The oil corporations are spending millions in advertising to scare us into submission. Our state natural resources deserve better sustained management without unhealthy influences placed on them from these outside corporations.
We must vote out Don Young, Dan Sullivan and recall Governor Dunleavy. We must evaluate our state representatives as well. Alaska deserves better than these men and women to represent us.
Ed Linkous lives in Fairbanks. He served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly from 1987 to 1989.