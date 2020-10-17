Vote like climate change is real, because it is

We’ve been warned. Scientists told us for decades that this was coming and it would be severe. They noted the harbingers of the coming catastrophe and they weren’t taken seriously. They said it would affect the entire planet with grave economic fallout and grievous human suffering, particularly to those with the least resources, and there would be no places on Earth to hide. And the U.S. has done a paltry amount to prevent the worst or even to be prepared; some, but nowhere near enough.
And no, it’s not this pandemic. What the scientists are forecasting will be worse with no pill or vaccine to save us — no bunker to escape to. And yet, some people are still in denial and standing in the way of true progress to prevent the worst of this juggernaut, which is already looming over us. Yes, I’m talking about the coming cataclysmic effects of climate change. And yes, it is profoundly difficult to contemplate and even more difficult for us to change our ways, even in the face of the immense hardships coming, particularly for our children and grandchildren of today and those yet to be born.
The climate crisis is already having dreadful consequences for many of the world’s peoples, and every day brings new reports of the warming of the world and the severe consequences of our inaction. Apocalyptic fires in the U.S. and Australia. An increasing number of emerging diseases. More frequent and stronger hurricanes and floods throughout the world. Hundreds of square miles of locusts in Africa. The extinction of hundreds of species in the last decade. Severe droughts and deadly heat waves. The carbon in our atmosphere at a 15 million year high. And here, Arctic sea ice melting and Alaska’s coastlines eroding. In Interior Alaska, streets buckling as the permafrost melts, emitting more methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Smaller, fewer salmon returning and the wettest year on record.
And yet, although 75% of U.S. adults see climate change as a major problem or crisis, many politicians deny that reality. Others are so concerned about budgets or the stock market that they only see the near-term financial costs and not the longer-term consequences, and only a few leaders are taking it seriously and asking for our cooperation and sacrifice to ensure the future. We’ve seen what a denial of science about the pandemic has brought America and now we are also seeing what our uninformed and “head in the sand” response to this climate crisis is bringing to America and the rest of the world.
So, what do you want for your children? For all the children? What will we each do so they can enjoy a life without ever-increasing natural disasters and emerging diseases? What will we do so they can have a livable planet in the future? What will we do to preserve Creation?
If you are not already, now is the time to get educated about the science. Check out Katharine Hayhoe’s TED talks. Watch a movie or read a book on climate science . For in-depth information, check out the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports, which compile data from hundreds of scientists.
Think about what you can do to help and not exacerbate climate change. Take action in your own life. You can make a difference, and every change is helpful. So, reduce, reuse, and recycle what you can. Have a meatless Monday, put in LED lights and insulate your home. Buy a hybrid car or solar panels if you can afford it. Join an organization working on climate. Talk to your family, friends and neighbors about the dangers to all of us from ignoring the climate crisis.
And most importantly, vote. Vote for politicians down the ballot who believe that climate change is real and vow to do something about it. Vote for politicians who will find ways for us to preserve the natural world for our children and move us toward a just transition to a sustainable economy for everyone. Send emails to politicians and let them know this is an extremely important issue for you. And right now, today, look at the young ones in your life, your children or grandchildren, nieces or nephews or the neighborhood kids. Vow to do everything you can to make their future on this planet more secure and liveable for them. And finally, do not despair; instead, take action. The future of all our children is on the line.
Diane Preston is a lifelong resident of Fairbanks, mother of two and co-facilitator of the Interfaith Working Group of the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition.