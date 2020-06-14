Visit Alaska or the economy gets it

Do you recall the tourism boycott of Alaska in 1992 that animal rights activists initiated to protest our states wolf control program? One clever Alaskan produced a T-shirt to counter the boycott featuring a masked man holding a wolf with a gun pointed in its mouth and the caption, “Visit Alaska or the wolf gets it.”
Today we have a bigger threat to our state and local economy thanks to a more invisible enemy, the coronavirus.
Alaskans should be proud of how this state has dealt with the crisis.
We have roughly half the reported cases of Wyoming, a state with a smaller population than Alaska. Alaska has reported less than a dozen deaths due to the virus to date, about one-fifth the total of North Dakota, another state with around 700,000 residents. To put that in perspective, Alaska recently had six homicides in seven days.
Alaskans have been dealing with this virus responsibly for the most part and as a rule been following the governor’s mandates and restrictions to ensure that this enemy does not take over our communities as it has in so much of the rest of the country.
Fairbanks has done even better compared to just about every city in the U.S. of the same size. So good on ya, Fairbanks!
So what’s the flip side? It’s been very difficult for most businesses financially since this pandemic kicked in back in the first quarter of 2020. And this summer is going to be especially devastating for the tourism industry, many local restaurants, and other businesses that rely on “business as usual,” which is almost a term that has lost its bearings.
So here’s a novel idea. This summer, visit Alaska. Go to a town you’ve never been to or do something locally that you’ve never considered in the past. Spend your time and money having fun locally or at least in the state, and blow off that trip out of state that you normally make, whether to a football game, to see relatives, or just to get out of town for a break. There are plenty of choices when it comes to recreating, eating out, having fun with friends and family, all the while supporting the local and state economy that desperately needs a financial boost. Go on a fishing charter. Hike the Chilkoot Pass. Try five local restaurants you’ve never been to that you’re friends have suggested. Rent a motorhome and see part of Alaska you’ve always talked about but never followed through with. Buy a new barbecue. Go whitewater rafting.
Consider the local purchase of a new car, truck or ATV or go salmon shark fishing in Valdez, clamming or dip netting for the first time. Plan a caribou hunt for August, fill your oil tank, get that overdue dental work done, get a massage, a haircut or a tuneup for the wife’s car. You get the drift. The important thing is, if you can, to generously support local businesses that employ local folks and keep this economy afloat not just in the summer but 12 months a year. Supporting good local agencies like the Fairbanks Community Food Bank is just another way to help support Alaskans during these tough times.
Three things I always suggest people check out are Chena Hot Springs Resort, Fountainhead Auto Museum and the fillet at Bobby’s Downtown restaurant. All are fantastic destinations that provide the wow factor to both tourists and locals. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. If you’ve been there, go again. Facilities like these are changing and upgrading all the time. I went to the Aurora Ice hotel at Chena Hot Springs for the first time just a couple years ago. It’s amazing. And best of all, most of these businesses are offering special pricing for locals in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Don’t be afraid to ask if they offer a “907” special this year.
There is no doubt that most of us have had our share of couch dwelling and Netflix over the past three months.
Here are three great resources to help you find Alaska travel ideas you might never have thought of and even some hot deals not available to us last year:
https://www.explorefairbanks.com/
https://www.travelalaska.com/Planners/Planner.aspx
By supporting local businesses with your local dollars, you help them tremendously during a very difficult time and you help ensure their future success. So come on, Fairbanks. We can all enjoy this great state safely and responsibly, and still have a lot of fun at the same time.
So visit Alaska. Or the economy gets it.
Craig Compeau is president of Compeau’s, a 75-year-old fourth generation marine and powersports family business in Fairbanks.