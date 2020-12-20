United we stood, divided we’ll fall

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was on the way to the airport when on the radio we heard PBS newsman Bob Edwards say, “ I can see the smoke from the Pentagon and the stock market has been closed.” That began my experience of the 9/11 disaster, and that destruction of the twin towers. Nearly 3000 people died, and suddenly everywhere we were hearing the phrase: United We stand!
Now moving forward two decades we come to a time in our country where people are vehemently trying to disenfranchise voters and accusing their neighbors and fellow citizens of some treacherous cheating in an election, when they simply voted, their right to do so, in our country. We’ve gone from “United We Stand,” to a huge segment of our citizens saying the quite valid and secure election was a fraud, and attempting to overturn that valid election. It’s been shown over 50 times to be free of fraud, a totally solid election, perhaps the most secure election ever.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the threat and attack was from outside the country. Now the threat is from divisions inside the country: neighbor against neighbor, relative against relative, friend against friend. Worse, it all seems to be based on nonsense! How is it possible that in a country that touts itself as a democratic light unto the world, we could get to the point where a legitimately observed and closely watched election is questioned by many of the voters (not a majority) as being a fraud?
Of course the lame duck president is greatly responsible for this division and animosity amongst our citizens. But why is it so successful? Why is he able to do this? Do we really distrust our neighbors so much? Do these “doubters” really think that people, voters, in our democracy went out and cheated? That the citizens, also our neighbors who counted the votes were cheating and defrauding us? There is no evidence of any elections fraud, and to me there is not even a whisper of reason to think that there would be.
Meanwhile we are losing almost as many people each day as died in the Sept. 11 attack. In fact almost that many have died on each of the last five days from COVID-19. Every day nearly 3,000 people are dying in our country. Is this building and growing tragedy being dealt with by our leadership? The Whitehouse parties continue, with no regard for preventive measures against it, and everywhere the nation’s health care system is under great strain, and first responders are just wearing out.
Yet the anger and death threats to people counting votes, threats of lawsuits, and the “madness,” as stated by Sen. Mitt Romney go on. Days ago more than 100 members of Congress joined the lawsuit to try and overturn the election. This is naked sedition. That’s a word I never thought I would use in my country, especially to describe action by congresspersons. But just for the record, here is the definition of the word from the Merriam Webster dictionary: “conduct consisting of speaking, writing, or acting against an established government or seeking to overthrow it by unlawful means : resistance to lawful authority : conduct tending to treason but without an overt act.”
This is what those congresspersons did by attempting to overthrow the election. They committed sedition. According to the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, sedition is a crime for which you shall be prevented from serving in the U.S. Congress.
Is that what is required here? A very serious situation is upon us. Democracy in America is at stake. Those 100+ congresspersons have challenged our Democracy by trying to overturn election results, the most seditious action since the Civil War. I do not exaggerate.
Alaska’s political leaders are complicit in this sedition. Uncontested overlord of District 3, Mike Prax, would not hesitate to interfere, illegally and unethically, into other states’ elections, saying, “Alaska would do better with four more years of Trump than under a Biden administration.”
And our consistently corrupt Gov. Dunleavy tried to join the absurd Texas lawsuit to overturn the legitimate election, but as usual, was too incompetent to even do that. Perhaps we have learned by now, we shouldn’t elect bullies, for governor or president. Doing so destroys democracy.
Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a member of the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, among other educational institutions. He lives in Fairbanks. The opinions stated here are his own.