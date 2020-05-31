UAF is ready, so now’s the time to enroll

Now is the time to register for classes at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. While students across the country are waiting to sign up at their universities, they — and you — can have confidence in UAF.
Why? Because a world-class education awaits. Because UAF is the global leader in Arctic research, Alaska Native and indigenous studies, and because we serve our communities with industry-leading trades and training. Because UAF alumni possess an education that is recognized around the world.
UAF is affordable, and the Nanook Pledge, our new scholarship program, can make it even more so.
But what about COVID-19, on-campus living, the state budget? Would it be best to wait? Not at all. As one of UAF’s student recruitment officers recently wrote, “I never question our efforts in recruiting students to UAF, knowing they are in good hands once they get here.”
How can you be sure? When COVID-19 hit in earnest in March, UAF went online in a week. Faculty made adjustments, students made adjustments and we thrived in the spring semester together. One thousand courses were put into distance mode in a week.
Everyone responded — our faculty and staff, our heat and power plant employees, our contractors and our generous donors. And because of everyone’s hard work and resilience, almost 1,300 students graduated this past Saturday, proof that dedication and collaboration pay off.
Even though in-person classes were canceled for the summer, UAF eCampus is currently facilitating the delivery of 207 online courses, and enrollment is up 12% over last year. In addition, faculty are spending the summer improving the classes they put online now that they can take a breath.
So why enroll now? Because, as our admissions counselor wrote, students are in good hands. We know what we know, acknowledge what we don’t know, and we are committed to learning and advancing in the changing times. It is because of COVID-19 and because of the state budget uncertainty that now is the best time to join UAF. Now is the time for students to put their trust in Alaska’s first university and to come out of this crisis smarter and better-prepared for a new economy (or the same economy, only different).
UAF’s faculty, staff and administrators are working very hard every day to ensure that, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 or the state budget, we will work with students to navigate this complicated challenge. We fully acknowledge that the COVID-19 landscape has many unknowns ahead. We are currently registering students for on-campus housing and have developed plans to protect student health. We are preparing for many different scenarios for everything from residence halls to remote research facilities. Even our athletics staff is hard at work with the NCAA to determine how UAF’s elite athletes will represent us in competitions around the country. Go Nooks!
We know the COVID-19 pandemic will change, but we don’t know how. That is OK. We know it and we will be ready to adjust. One year ago we were not thinking about COVID-19 at all. But we adjusted, adapted and finished the semester by distance, capped off by the May 23 commencement ceremony. The fact that almost 8,000 people watched in support of our nearly 1,300 graduates shows that people are as proud of our alumni as we are.
And one last resounding reason to have confidence in UAF: We are not in this alone. Our communities around Alaska support us and we support them. We’re in this together.
Thanks for choosing UAF.
Daniel M. White has served as University of Alaska Fairbanks chancellor since July 2017.