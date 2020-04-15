UAF has an advantage in this new era

UAF is looking forward, thinking differently about what we want to look like at the end of the current COVID-19 crisis. Of course, that thinking suggests that the COVID-19 crisis, or, for that matter, the budget crisis, will one day be declared over when in fact neither has an end date when things will return to “normal.” Even if it did, when the current strains have eased, we don’t want normal. We want to be way ahead of normal.
UAF’s faculty and staff stepped up during this difficult time with pioneering ideas and new approaches to conducting their research and teaching their classes remotely. UAF’s students responded in kind with their own adaptations to learning online, over YouTube or by Zoom, video or old-fashioned telephone. We have undergone a review of UAF’s administration and have in front of us new approaches to old structures. We are changing.
Let’s start talking about how we innovate now to get us where we want to be as the current health crisis flows and ebbs and maybe flows again and as the budget crisis twists and turns with the price of oil and state budget dynamics. This last year has certainly taught me one thing, and that is that our future is less about how we endure the dramatic swings in our new normal and more about how we take advantage of them. I think about Wall Street. Fortunes are made in the big market swings and sharp turns — up and down — whether the market overall is trending upward or downward. Placer miners call it “mining the corners,” finding the sharp turns in the ancient river beds where gold dropped out of the rushing river. Alaska’s first peoples as well as the incoming miners, trappers, bankers and proprietors worked the edges to make their way.
We are in the midst of the sharpest turn that higher education has ever seen. Some universities will fold under the pressure, but those with vision stand to advance in the face of adversity. UAF will thrive in this environment.
Universities across the world have temporarily gone distance. This changes everything. Traditional students at thousands of universities are now looking online in ways like never before. UAF has never had access to national and international markets of traditional students like we do now. UAF stands to benefit in this new paradigm. Here’s why.
UAF had already developed a nimble eCampus that is creative and market-oriented. UAF faculty and staff made more than 73 whole programs available by distance before the COVID-19 virus made the leap to humans. The demand will not be met by Arizona State University’s online juggernaut or Western Governors University because they were designed to attract largely nontraditional students. The new market is traditional students who were bumped online. We were designed for this market. This disruption in higher education will help ASU and WGU for sure, but it stands to help us more. Traditional students now looking for something different plays to UAF’s advantage. It will also help us because it provides us the opportunity to grow our research enterprise at the same time we grow enrollment. Most research universities are not as prepared as we are for this new market segment. The window will be short, but it is open for UAF.
As we think about the future and how we take advantage of a new educational landscape, what are our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats? How best do we engage the great minds across UAF and Alaska’s entrepreneurialism into this future planning? And how do we act quickly? The paths we could take are many. The short time available to respond plays to our advantage, for now. Let’s leverage that to create our new normal. We are already putting in the cycles on enrollment strategy, and the Nanook Pledge program is bending the curve. Enrollment is our key to financial stability, and research has a critical role to play.
We all know that the great ideas are already on our campus and in our community, and I know that you all have been thinking the same way that we have. During this time when people are looking up and out, let’s act now to grab their attention and energy to the special things about UAF, those things where we have a corner on the market.
We are committed to this state and this community. Think big, Alaska; think big, Fairbanks; and think big, UAF.
Daniel M. White has served as University of Alaska Fairbanks chancellor since July 2017.