Two bad actors on COVID leadership

Question: Whose leadership in combating the COVID scourge is worse: President Trump’s or Governor Dunleavy’s?
Trump knew by Feb. 7 that COVID-19 was “more deadly than even your strenuous flus” and was passed person to person as aerosol. Yet for the next 10 weeks he downplayed its severity, calling it a hoax and the “China flu,” saying he didn’t want to “scare Americans.” The pandemic has never recovered from this delay. He has never fully endorsed wearing masks, social distancing or COVID personal hygiene, steps successful countries have used to control COVID. His idea for curing COVID was to inject bleach or let the sun shine on it. He told individual states they were on their own to get personal protective equipment, starting off delays and bidding wars. And then there was Operation Warp Speed. It started off well in stimulating vaccine development and promised 20 million vaccinations by Jan. 1, but only 4 million doses made it into people’s arms. If his version of warp speed was applied to the Starship Enterprise, it would have never left the launch pad.
Does Trump care? Apparently not. He has avoided virtually all COVID task force meetings in the last six months and told the states it was their problem.
Dunleavy has not issued a statewide COVID mandate for masks, social distancing or hand-washing. When asked if he was going to advise Alaskans to get a COVID vaccination, he declined and said “I’m going to do what I think best for me.” He knew for weeks before its December arrival in Alaska that the vaccine needed to get in people’s arms. What was his plan? Just like mask mandates, he dumped all responsibility on municipalities. Where are the state 24 hour clinics in Fairbanks, Wasilla, Kenai, Southeast and Anchorage and mobile strike forces to be sent to bush communities?
As of Jan. 1, 80% of Alaska’s doses remained in somebody’s freezer.
You could ask how could we have paid for these interventions. The state allocated $20 million to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, a state of Alaska corporation promoting state economic growth and opportunity, to bid on oil leases on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in January. Does anybody out there really think acquiring iffy oil leases on the North Slope is a better investment in Alaska’s economic growth and opportunity than getting vaccine into people’s arms so they can safely send their kids to school, go back to work, open businesses and enjoy social activities? Twenty million would have started the pipeline for the federal relief that is coming.
Answer: They are both equally incompetent and indifferent to people’s needs. They refuse to take responsibility for their own actions and for health and safety of the people who elected them.
For a comprehensive review how both Trump and Dunleavy failed to deliver vaccinations to Americans and what the new Biden administration is planning to do to make up for their deficiencies, go to Ezra Klein’s article “Biden’s COVID-19 Plan is Maddeningly Obvious” in the Jan. 18 New York Times.
As a senior, I have tried to get a vaccination appointment online. It’s like playing Russian roulette with five bullets in the cylinder. Websites are unreachable, all slots filled, requests for impossible information and messages to try again some other time. When I called the listed help line, I was directed to a travel site that is apparently responsible for making vaccine appointments and helping people get on the site. After leaving my information, nobody ever called back. Why is a travel site responsible for booking vaccination appointments? Dunleavy is shifting all responsibility.
COVID life is difficult enough, but the distress Trump and Dunleavy are creating is taking anxiety to a new level.
Walt Smith lives in Fairbanks.