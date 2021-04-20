Trying to keep the spaceship Earth on course

In a book entitled “Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth,” Buckminster Fuller notes that “Spaceship Earth” is not a metaphor. Our species of 7.28 billion or so human primates is undeniably riding on a self-contained life-sustaining solar-powered spaceship hurtling across a fundamentally unfriendly universe at an indeterminable rate of speed. Our spaceship is mostly made of rock; lots of water, some air, but mostly rock.
Riding along on our spaceship are lots of interdependent life forms (e.g. chipmunks, sequoias, slime molds, octopi) and life-sustaining systems of various sorts (e.g. oceans, a breathable atmosphere, forests, polar ice). In “Operating Manual” Fuller asserts that some of the life-support systems on our spaceship are under serious stress, often as a result of industrial “progress”: Our rivers are polluted, the air in metropolitan areas is unbreathable. We waste energy resources at an alarming rate; the rate of world poverty is increasing. If enough of these systems stop working, Fuller maintains, we all perish: caribou, mole rats, great white sharks, polar bears, we hominids. That’s just the way it is: it’s scary out there.
Fuller argues that many of the existential challenges threatening our spaceship are the result of our clinging to obsolete beliefs about the “real world.” I’m told that back in the good old days many of my European ancestors believed that their world was flat, the light from the sun (“up there”) traveled to our flat earth across “luminiferous ether”; fire was explained by a substance called “phlogiston.” (No one believes in either explanatory principle any more.)
In those days it was obvious: up was up, down was down. Then along came Galileo and his ilk. These days the “Earth-as-spheroid planet-in-space” belief seems to be generally-accepted and scientifically-substantiated. (We’ve seen pictures.) I think nearly every educated speaker of French, Tagalog, Kiswahili, English Only, Dine Bizaad or Mandarin accepts this belief. That’s what they teach you at school, and good for them.
In his book Fuller points out that unlike a Model T Ford or a gas grill, Spaceship Earth didn’t come with an operating manual describing all its parts and explaining why these parts fit together. Certainly our forebears had left some instructions regarding how to run our spaceship: Moses left notes, Jesus left parables, the Buddha left sutras. Galileo blundered onto some useful explanatory principles, as did Priestly and Newton. It seems that we must invent our own operating manual if we are to survive.
Fuller called himself a “design technologist.” He patented the geodesic dome, he came up with an anatomically correct map of the earth’s surface. He weighed telephone systems, he counted molecules. He suggested that the electrical grid be connected worldwide (not a bad idea, but politically impossible, given our 17th century governmental structures). He introduced me to the concept of synergy.
What leaps to my mind when I hear the word “spaceship” is the Starship Enterprise. The Enterprise was presented to TV watchers in 1969 as a space warship of the future. Captain James Kirk, remember, was the master of the Enterprise. He worked for the United Federation of Planets. His job was to take that boat where no hominid had gone before. The Enterprise was formidable: She was armed with “photon torpedos,” she could move across the known universe at “warp speed.” Her crew was not just inter-racial, it was inter-special.
Jim Kirk was a classic mythic hero. He was tough but fair. He was a rationalist, but he had a heart of gold. He played by the rules and he knew judo. Jim Kirk was not the sort of officer who would put his janitors on starvation rations while he and his sycophants feasted on Copper River salmon and fine HooDoo ale.
When Dr. McCoy gave medical advice, even Mr. Spock (who, being inter-special and not strictly speaking a medical sort) listened to logic. There were no homeless or jobless people on the Enterprise. Every crew member got the best health care in the known universe for free. (I’ll bet that their plan even covered dental care. I’ll bet it covered aliens (those with teeth, of course)).
Sadly, perhaps, our planetary spaceship runs according to different rules.
Back when he wrote “Spaceship Earth,” Fuller was sanguine regarding the ability of humans to respond appropriately in response to stress on planetary systems. At the time of his departure, he wasn’t so sure.
Lynn Basham is a long time resident of Fairbanks. He is a retired instructor at UAF.