Trump’s enablers need to be tossed out, too

It was bound to happen. The president has COVID-19. You cannot tempt fate forever without the consequences. I feel sorry for him and wish him the best. He is a very sick man, not just from COVID, but as most of us have figured out, he is mentally unstable. But that is not the same for his enablers, the Republican legislators, Cabinet members and advisers who surround him. They are using him to further their own agenda. President Trump just does not think and reason like the vast majority of us do. Unfortunately, because of his no doubt painful youth and sheltered wealthy lifestyle, he has been protected from all consequences of his actions resulting from his illness. He never got the help that he so desperately needed. His enablers, on the other hand, are flagrantly using this unfortunate situation to further their own greedy ambitions.
Now that he has been president of the United States for almost four years, much of what he has accomplished directly has been chaotic, divisive, and destructive, especially as it pertains to the core values of our society. I do not blame him for this. He is a sick man. I am, however, overwhelmed with the need to call out for condemnation all of those who are the enablers in this situation.
It takes an army of people to enact the decisions of the president, and their loyalty to him is important, but there is a higher loyalty here that must be protected — that is democracy and the rule of law. There is the reputation of our country on the world stage, and there are the core values of our nation that must be adhered to and protected. There are the future dangers that effect our lives like global warming and our overall health that must not be ignored. And yet they have been ignored. During the last four years, the Republican Party has put the control of the power of the legislative branch well ahead of the interests of the United States. They have constantly ignored the red flags generated by this White House
I cannot condone all the Republican senators and representatives who have, all the while, supported these divisive and reckless decisions even though, privately, they knew that they were wrong. How many turned their backs when President Trump attacked Democrats as socialists and communists? How many ignored his support of white supremacists and racists? They all have put their personal and party interests ahead of the country and its Constitution that they swore to uphold when taking the job.
And about those who have worked in this administration who have not called out the president when his decisions were divisive and crazy, I know that some stayed to help deflect the worst of President Trump’s decisions and I appreciate their efforts. But they have all been fired by now in favor of “yes men” like Attorney General Barr.
We have now seen 210,000 people die from COVID-19. Many of those people needlessly died because of a mentally ill president’s denial of the science and his and his enablers’ inaction. Most other countries have had much better outcomes than here in the United States. The facts are indisputable, and yet we are still on target to lose an additional 100,000 to 200,000 lives by year’s end because, not President Trump, but our Republican legislators will not act in our country’s best interest. The blame lies squarely on their shoulders. There is no excuse that is acceptable for allowing this many of us to die because a sick president wants to ignore overwhelming evidence of COVID-19’s danger and the simple acts that would have saved probably half of those afflicted. Masks, social distancing, and hand-washing have worked everywhere that they have been adhered to. Testing and tracing was and still is a game-changer if we had the will to press forward with national mandates and priorities.
It is now time for us all to act on Nov. 3. These Republicans need to be held accountable. They need to lose their jobs. Then maybe a truly conservative Republican Party can be built from what is left. I am voting for a change across the board ,and I hope that you will, too. Dan Sullivan and Don Young and Governor Dunleavy need to go as well as Donald Trump.
Ed Linkous lives in Fairbanks. He served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly from 1987 to 1989.