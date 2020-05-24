Trans-Alaska Pipeline System is in need of a transition period

There are many great natural monuments in Alaska such as Denali, leagues of coastlines and Arctic tundra. In my opinion as an energy economist, the most outstanding manmade monument in Alaska is the Trans-Alaska oil Pipeline System, or TAPS, which many people consider a monument to humankind’s mastery over nature. In recent years, though, TAPS does seem to be putting the state in a bit of a conundrum.
According to Betsy Haines, senior vice president of operations and maintenance at Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., “The best antidote for low flow issues (in the pipeline) is more oil. We need a fiscal climate that makes it attractive to produce and deliver oil to TAPS.”
The question I want to address, though, is the cost-to-benefit analysis.
The usual idea is that Alaska needs to incentivize well drilling so that approximately one out of the four extra exploration wells actually finds a financially viable new oil reservoir. How much, however, does our state spend on this enterprise? In 2018 and 2019, before the oil price fell, the state was giving away about $1 billion a year in tax credits, also including the gross value reduction tax reductions. So Alaska is basically financing to keep TAPS full at about $1 billion a year lately. Indeed, when TAPS was first proposed, there was always the possibility of it being closed and dismantled, but there was also the possibility that a difficult transition from a large North Slope oil industry to a small one would create challenges. So maybe that difficult transition time is here.
You can argue that tax credits created more value for Alaska than would have been generated otherwise, but the state cannot artificially create profitability. That is, if a reservoir is profitable to find, it will be found eventually. Haste makes waste.
Right now, the North Slope oil industry has a lot of life left, but there are other ways to deliver the oil to market. For example, while it could be good to try to keep TAPS in use as long as possible, creating a backup plan such as a smaller 20-inch pipeline that can take 200,000 barrels of oil a day or less may also be necessary. That way, if TAPS cannot run at less than a quarter full, the small-bore pipeline would take over as a backup. Similar to the pipeline connection to the North Pole refinery, this could be a below-ground pipe. Conversely, such a pipeline could even be placed on top of the TAPS infrastructure. Recall that one of the original ideas for TAPS was to allow a natural gas pipeline to be added to its support columns. Such a backup plan, even if only to Fairbanks along with tanker trains to Seward, would probably cost less than the $2 billion spent on credits from 2018 to 2019 and based on Canadian pipeline costs.
Nevertheless, we cannot be blinded by the glorious heyday years of the pipeline system any longer, nor can we cling to the notion that Alaska’s oil is somehow America’s strategic reserve. A close to bankrupt state that pretends to conduct zero-based budgeting cannot afford to subsidize the nation’s oil strategy. What needs to happen is for the Alaska Legislature to have hearings by independent experts who actually understand natural resource economics on the issue of tax credits and alternatives to TAPS.
These days TAPS may be less of a manmade monument akin to a polar bear and more of a wolf in sheep’s clothing eating up Alaska’s budget. Granted, there are local funding issues for Fairbanks and other communities that depend on pipeline system property taxes, but a state willing to give $1 billion a year to the industry should be able to negotiate appropriate compromises on all these other issues. Also, there are issues with trying to keep TAPS available in the event that a huge Prudhoe Bay-type field is found offshore or in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge or National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Still, if the industry is not profitable, it is not helping the state’s finances, and subsidizing all this activity when a simple backup plan will suffice is more practical.
As the Economist once said about the banking and financial crisis of 2009, “It is better to have loaned and lost than never to have loaned at all.” Likewise, everything we attained with the Trans-Alaska oil Pipeline System and the oil industry was good. But now we have to make our own transition into the future probably with a smaller but viable oil industry.
Doug Reynolds is a professor of petroleum and energy economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He can be contacted at dbreynolds@alaska.edu.