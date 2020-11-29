Too many questions about ANWR leasing

The Sunday, Nov. 22, Daily News-Miner editorial indicated the rushed leasing of oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge was “a momentous step for ANWR”. Yeah, backward!
With every passing day, the development of oil resources in the refuge becomes less and less of a good idea. For starters, if leases are indeed sold, there is no guarantee the winning bidders will develop the resources. If they do decide to develop them, they may not find them worthy of development; nobody knows how much oil or of what quality and ease of extraction there might be. And, if they do find good resources, it will take them five to 10 years to bring wells online and get oil into the pipeline. In any case, once the leases are sold, the oil companies will not allow the public to access any of the coastal plain, just as they have to the west around Prudhoe Bay.
Then there is the reluctance of major oil companies to bid on the leases (it is our legislators, not the oil companies, who seem to be clamoring for the desecration of the refuge), and the reluctance of financing institutions to back such development in such a fragile, irreplaceable landscape. And, those companies will have to deal with the collective wrath of an enraged statewide, nationwide and worldwide populace.
If indeed oil companies bring oil to the pipeline in 10 years, what will be the market for it, with renewable sources of energy even now being cheaper than fossil fuels, and getting cheaper by the day? Many oil companies are now investing in renewables, as they see the writing on the wall. And, under Alaska’s Senate Bill 21, Big Oil can deduct expenses (incurred in ANWR or NPR-A) not related to the legacy oil fields, thus depriving Alaskans of revenue from Prudhoe Bay, Alpine, and Kuparuk.
And lastly (there are other compelling reasons not to drill in the refuge, but space is limited in this venue), the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is the last pristine contiguous piece of real estate on Earth that has not been sullied by the hubris of mankind; and, yes, I am part of that problem, too. If the old adage in real estate holds any truth, that it is all about “location, location, location,” then we as Alaskans and Americans need to preserve this place, for it is truly the last remaining gem “located” on our one and only Earth.
The Trump administration, aided by our legislators, is again resorting to hurry-up tactics to try to defile yet another national treasure — the first being our Constitution — just for the heck of it.
Karl Monetti lives in North Pole.