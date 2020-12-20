You have permission to edit this article.
Community Perspective

The time to open schools is after kids get COVID vaccination

I’m writing today to voice concerns over the Fairbanks School Board’s recent decision to allow students to physically attend school in January. My concerns are those of a lifetime resident of Fairbanks, of a parent and of a history teacher at Lathrop High School for 22 years.

I understand the frustrations we’re all feeling because of COVID-19 and the restrictions it has placed on our lives. I want nothing more than to “go back to normal.” I want to be maskless when I leave my house, to socialize with friends and neighbors and to teach my students face-to-face in the same room. At the same time, however, I realize that doing any of those things would be putting myself and all those people I care for at risk of serious health problems and/or death.

We don’t let our children attend school unless they’ve been vaccinated against chicken pox, measles and whooping cough … and for good reason. According to the CDC, the combined U.S. annual death toll for those diseases was about 30,000 before vaccines were introduced. Now they’re virtually eradicated.

By comparison, COVID-19 has killed more than 300,000 people in the U.S. in only nine months! There were 3,800 U.S. deaths in the 24 hours prior to my writing this letter! COVID-19 is over 10 times as lethal as the previous three combined, but the school board wants to put children in close quarters for six hours a day, five days a week without vaccination.

I’ve repeatedly heard dismissive comments from school board members to the effect of “COVID’s just another flu.” The “flu” is a shortened name for influenza. The Spanish Influenza of 1918 was the deadliest disease in human history, killing over 50 million people in just two years. Yes, it’s tiring and difficult to juggle our work lives and child care responsibilities. But do we, as a community, want to put our children, and by extension, the rest of our families and friends at such a risk, when infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths are at their highest and still climbing?

We are on the cusp of getting vaccines widely distributed. The people of Fairbanks need to let the school board know that it is too dangerous to put children together in classrooms until they’ve been vaccinated. Please, send them a quick, one-sentence email to that effect.

The address is schoolboard@k12northstar.org

Gary Grassi is a history teacher at Lathrop High School.

