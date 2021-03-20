The science behind the time change

Many of us have agreed that the semi-annual changing of the clocks on and off Daylight Saving Time (DST) is not worth the added stress to an already overtaxed circadian rhythm.
Our neighbors to the east in the Yukon Territory have summarily adopted DST year round. This places them two hours ahead of us instead of the one hour to which we are accustomed. The trip to Whitehorse is already about 100 miles too long, and the two hours lost at the border will be onerous at best (note that “elapsed time’” is the only time of interest to Quest mushers, who do not sleep anyway, so none of the following arguments applies to them). Before we assert our independence and unilaterally discard AKST for AKDST year round, however, I suggest we list some of the ramifications of such a declaration.
We should first examine time zones, in general, and then determine the effect of changing them, especially at higher latitudes. The Earth turns on its geographic axis at a rate of 15 degrees of longitude per hour, so one-hour time zones are approximately 15 degrees of longitude wide. Fairbanks, at 147 degrees W, is 12 minutes of time east of the 150 degrees longitude time zone. Thus, the sun is highest in the sky at 11:42 a.m., 150 degrees West Mean Time (WMT).
Some time ago, the US government decided that it would be best for commerce if all of Alaska were on 135 degrees WMT, (with the exception of the distant Aleutians), despite the fact that Alaska extends into three time zones from 130 degrees W to 172 degrees W. The result is that the sun is highest in the sky in Fairbanks at 12:42 p.m. for AKST and 1:42 p.m. when we advance another hour for AKDST. These times are close enough to lunch hour so that those who work indoors may experience the much-needed shot of sunlight even at midwinter.
Other events of the day are sunrise and sunset, which vary by as much as 10 hours over the course of the year at our latitude, so the two hour time zone shift is negligible for experiencing these sometimes remarkable and inspiring events.
The remaining phenomenon is the aurora, which marches to a different drummer. Although it may be visible any time the sun is below the horizon, the maximum activity, where a single arc explodes poleward and new arcs are formed to cover the entire sky, is called the auroral substorm. This event is known to occur for a half hour once or twice a night approximately 1.5 hours before midnight Geomagnetic Time (GT).
The aurora orders itself according to the geomagnetic field, so GT is determined according to the location of the geomagnetic pole, instead of the geographic or spin pole that we use for our ordinary time base. Geomagnetic Midnight at Fairbanks is when the sun is on the opposite side of the geomagnetic pole at Thule, Greenland, and the sun, Thule and Fairbanks are aligned. On average, Geomagnetic Midnight around Fairbanks is 12:45 a.m. AKST and 1:45 a.m. AKDST, leading to statistically best auroral displays at 11:15 p.m. in the winter. Therefore, if we were to adopt AKDST year round, we will need to stay up well past midnight to see the best part of the aurora during the winter.
To sum up, AKDST is two time zones east of where we actually are. The further east we move our time zone, the later in the day of our clock that things will happen. Right now, the effects of the loss of two of my life’s few hours left at the Yukon border means more to me than an occasional aurora, despite the fact that I make those hours up again before dinner at Fast Eddy’s on the way home. So I say let’s keep up with the Yukoners and adopt AKDST year round.
We’re used to nature’s constancy after all; it’s the man-made changes that knock us off course.
Charles Deehr is professor emeritus of physics and auroral forecaster at the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.