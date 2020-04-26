The News-Miner, the free press and our local community

The First Amendment in our Constitution in the Bill of Rights includes the most important rights that we as citizens of United States treasure: These are freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, and freedom of assembly. The authors of this great list put them first because, I believe, they are the most primal and crucial. Without these, the others are unprotected and vulnerable.
In this Community Perspective, I want to talk about freedom of the press and to defend the existence and necessity of the Daily News-Miner for our community. It may seem strange to pose this as a necessary topic for a Community Perspective in this very paper, but it is crucial that we protect and support our local press if it’s going to remain free.
The reason I find this so compelling is that the COVID-19 disease has brought to our attention how much we need to rely on local sources of good information. It’s not that this hasn’t been necessary before, but in a crisis it becomes obvious and crucial. Just in the past week, I’ve received pleas from both the Daily News-Miner and the Anchorage Daily News to support the local press by subscribing. This is part of a larger effort to bring attention to the struggling nature of all local newspapers, which have been dying for years now due to pressure and competition from social media and online sources.
I have always been supportive of our local paper because of the issue of freedom of the press and because I simply like local coverage and the awareness of my community that comes with it. I have been critical of our local paper at many times and found disagreements and complaints in its work. But that is what happens in public discourse, and it’s healthy and necessary. It’s what freedom of the press means, and it’s why you can criticize a newspaper in that very same newspaper.
The problem, of course, is clear from an old adage that exposes the truth: “Freedom of the press belongs to he (she) who owns one.” Private corporations or wealthy individuals often own newspapers. Jeff Bezos, perhaps the richest man in the world, owns The Washington Post. Can this be a good thing? Any professional journalist will probably agree that this precious civil liberty, freedom of the press, can be abused by powerful corporations and individuals and has political power. The Daily News-Miner is locally owned by a local nonprofit foundation, The Helen E. Snedden Foundation. Few people know or understand this, however.
We need to keep our local paper alive and prosperous to the degree we can. The local community must do this because a newspaper has virtues that cannot be matched by any other media. It is ours if we make it so.
A communitywide effort to support our local media is something we should move toward. Perhaps some subscription that allows a stakeholder role, as a cooperative does, operating the paper with a community oversight and a community charter. I know this may sound strange, but I would rather have an annual community verbal slugfest deciding what we should not do with our local media than to not have the paper exist. Losing our local paper concerns me much more, because with it goes freedom of the local press.
Many would argue that online media have taken the place of, and provide a valid substitute for, local newspapers. Newspapers are viewed as the dinosaurs of the media world and should go extinct. I will never agree with this. My reasoning is that a local press, in local control, has identifiable sources that you can credibly track and confront in ways that you cannot with all the anonymity and irresponsible journalistic material that’s on the web. This is not to say that there are no valid sources of information on the web. To the contrary, but rarely are they local. We should have both, and we should foster both as a continuing tension, to seek the best information possible for all our political, social, and economic information needs. But the local should always be primal in our thinking because it’s where all of the important decisions that affect our local lives happen.
So, support the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and support community ownership to the degree we can. Subscribe and support local journalism.
Freedom of the press has a cost, and one of the costs is your investment in a local newspaper
Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He lives in Fairbanks.