The Interior needs to share in Alaska’s royalty gas

Energy costs are sky high and keeping Interior Alaska from being able to diversify its economy more widely. The high cost of energy causes us to lose business opportunities. Presently, all of Interior Gas Utility’s natural gas comes from Hilcorp, which has the highest price in Alaska and about four times the average cost of natural gas in the Lower 48.
Alaska owns 12% of the gas produced. It is called royalty-in-kind gas or RIK. The RIK statutes are written with a defined intent in mind, one that clearly is aligned with IGU’s mission. “It is the purpose of this chapter to facilitate the wise development of Alaska’s oil and gas royalty interests by providing means and procedures for sales, exchanges or other disposition of those interests in ways calculated to promote private economic growth consistent with applicable environmental standards and public fiscal stability, and in accordance with AS 38.05.183.”
For more than a decade, Interior residents have been under a cloud of mostly wood smoke air pollution. If residents can’t afford oil or gas, they turn to burning wood for warmth. Our bad wintertime smoke pollution causes ill health and premature mortality that is well documented. The cost of health care is stifling.
Alaska is awash in natural gas. In fact, Alaska has more gas than money right now. To a large degree, the Department of Natural Resources has control over RIK gas that belongs to the people of Alaska.
It is my contention that the “maximum benefit” calculation required by the Alaska Constitution for our resources is not confined to dollars and cents. In the case of the urgent need for affordable gas in the Interior, the maximum benefit is to provide the natural gas at a price comparable to that being paid by some Anchorage utilities for RIK gas. This would lower the consumer’s price, help clean up our air, and incentivize business investment and survival.
Anchorage has benefited from a gas pipeline system to the Cook Inlet gas fields and contractual arrangements that include the state’s portion of RIK gas at very low cost for decades until the monopoly provider Hilcorp entered the market. Fairbanks has never had the same opportunity. Now that the Fairbanks North Star Borough has large LNG storage capacity (5.25 million gallons), we can benefit from RIK gas sold to the IGU at a price similar to that paid by Anchorage utilities.
Many believe that relieving the scourge of terrible air pollution would represent a sizable benefit, especially when the state faces serious sanctions for having been out of compliance with the federal Clean Air Act for over 10 years. Utilizing royalty gas provides a commitment by the state to advance the clean air mandate that Fairbanks is currently under. For our health, economy, and community, the Fairbanks borough desperately needs affordable solutions in place.
Consistently, Alaska points to the high cost of mitigation options to lower air pollution as a reason for not making substantial progress outside of studies and administrative actions that haven’t been well understood or effectively enforced. The Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area desperately needs to come into compliance with the Clean Air Act. The state has royalty gas to sell Interior Alaskans and should act immediately for the mutual benefits that would be achieved.
It’s critical to keep present and future energy consumers healthy and able to afford cleaner energy. In order to expand the use of LNG, critical to reducing wood smoke pollution, gas prices must come down. We have clearly enumerated to the state and the Department of Natural Resources the benefits of making RIK gas available to the residents of Interior Alaska. We literally need help to breathe, live healthier lives and be afforded relief from energy prices that cripple our economy. COVID-19 is known to travel on air pollution particles. Should Interior Alaskans have to fight this too?
Using a combination of natural gas sources to include royalty gas, offseason interruptible gas from Cook Inlet producers, imported LNG from secure, reliable producers and LNG at low spot market pricing would allow us to bring down our current high gas price. The Interior Gas Utility was formed as a public corporation with the stated goals of bringing affordable gas as quickly as possible.
In order for our community to secure lasting, maximum health and economic benefits, we must consider alternatives to the most expensive gas in Alaska. We need to have royalty-in-kind gas available now. It can make a real difference.
Patrice Lee, a retired science and math teacher, has coordinated Citizens for Clean Air for over 10 years. She presently holds Seat D on the Interior Gas Utility Board. Her comments are her own and not that of the IGU board.