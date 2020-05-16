The Helen E. Snedden Foundation and the Daily News-Miner

Helen Snedden, wife of former Daily News-Miner owner C.W. (Bill) Snedden, created the Snedden Parks Foundation soon after her husband’s death in 1989. The purpose was to improve and beautify our community. I was one of three persons on her advisory committee.
Besides furnishing flowers for the riverfront each spring, we resolved a long-standing dispute over a large piece of land on the east side of Island Homes. The foundation purchased the land and created a park for the residents. Likewise, we purchased a small piece of property near the entrance to Island Homes and added it to another, creating a greenbelt entrance to the area.
The foundation also acquired land in North Pole for a park and provided playground equipment for that park and for the park in Island Homes.
But this is not a history lesson. This is about what has happened since then, about how it relates to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, and about the ongoing struggle to operate a local daily newspaper in a challenging environment for advertising, which is what supports a newspaper’s operation.
The Snedden Parks Foundation was shut down before Helen’s death in 2012. Two new foundations were created from her estate, and one of those two — the Helen E. Snedden Foundation — purchased the Daily News-Miner at the end of 2015. The two foundations have undertaken many projects around town (See the list below.)
Helen appointed Virginia Farmier trustee of both of the new foundations. Virginia began work at the News-Miner part-time at age 16 in the accounting department while she attended Lathrop High School. After graduating from UAF she succeeded Zelma Trafton upon her retirement and worked as office manager and comptroller until the newspaper was sold in 1992. Virginia continued to work with the new owners, Media News Group, as finance director until 2001. Since then she has operated her own accounting and estate planning business here in Fairbanks, managing the foundation and distributing funds for worthwhile projects. She lives in North Pole.
When the News-Miner came up for sale again in 2015, the foundation was selected partly based on newspaper experience within the foundation. The foundation wanted Fairbanks to maintain a viable newspaper with an emphasis on local news and hoped that the newspaper might be a profit center for other projects. It hasn’t turned out that way. In an industry already facing difficult challenges, the virus pandemic diminished the advertising revenue even more.
Staff has been reduced further. Federal stimulus paperwork has been submitted, but it will only be a temporary fix. Some of us knowledgeable about the situation suggested to Virginia that the public should be informed of the dire need for financial assistance. She agreed, and the public is now being made aware of how it can help.
Readers and others can support the Daily News-Miner by making a tax deductible donation to the foundation or subscribing to the newspaper. You can send donations to the Helen E. Snedden Foundation, P.O. Box 70432, Fairbanks, Alaska, 99707. You can call 907-459-7566 to make a credit card donation or to start or extend a subscription.
It is my belief that the good people of this community will support the newspaper if they understand it is the foundation that is funding the newspaper through these rough times. I still have an ear to the community, and what I am hearing (maybe not as clear as it once was) is confusion about the relation between the newspaper and the foundation. I hope I have helped to clear this up.
Chuck Gray worked at the Daily News-Miner from 1944 to 1992. His final position was as its publisher until the newspaper was sold in 1992.
List projects funded by two foundations carrying the Snedden name:
• Fairbanks North Star Borough Snedden Memorial Park: Added a large covered picnic pavilion on a concert pad, two handicap-accessible picnic tables and a barbecue grill. Had a path to the pavilion paved so it can be accessible from the parking lot. Later installed an historic marker/plaque that outlines the role the Snedden family played in Fairbanks.
• North Star Dance: Contributed funds to assist with an LED light project for their new building.
• Red Cross Fairbanks: Provided funds to assist families displaced by the mid-winter Geraghty apartment fire. About $500 per family.
• Fairbanks Drama Association: Provided funds to assist with program cost.
• Fairbanks Art Association: Provided $2,000 to help support endowment matching fund campaign.
• Santa’s Helpers: An annual donation to assist with their food boxes, usually $2,500. Santa’s Helpers is a takeoff from Santa’s Clearing House, which was started by C.W. Snedden.
• City of North Pole: Provided equipment for a music park. The city paid for the installation.
• State of Alaska: Provided a couple of durable fire rings at the Chena River Wayside park. Also replaced a roof on a covered picnic area at that park at the same time.
• Fairbanks borough: Provided building materials to replace a wooden bridge on a trail in North Pole near the elementary school that leads to a borough park.